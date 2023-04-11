Asha Paige Gregory, 34

Asha Paige Gregory, age 34 of Greenwald, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Greenwald. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on YouTube channel: Church of St. Mary Melrose.

