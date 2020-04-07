Arthur L. “Art” Weber, age 77 of Melrose, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. Private family services will be held per Art’s request. Arthur Lawrence Weber was born April 17, 1942 in Melrose, Minnesota to Anthony and Elizabeth (Thieschafer) Weber. He graduated from Melrose High School. Art married Anna “Ann” Caspers on December 28, 1963 at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. He worked at Kraft Foods and the couple also started dairy farming in 1964. Later they transitioned into crop farming and raising sheep. Art was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. He loved spending time with his family, taking care of his two chihuahuas, fishing, tinkering on projects on the farm, driving motorcycle, and getting together with his friends for breakfast on Sunday mornings. Survivors include his children, Sharon Weber of Melrose, Dan (Karen) Weber of Melrose, and Gerald Weber of Melrose; six grandchildren, Sara (Chris) Wilkening, David (Maria) Theis, Jennifer Weber, Lisa (fiancé, Marshal Lagred) Weber, Rebecca (Andy) Borgerding, and Kristin Weber; and brothers and sisters, Mary Ann Geyen, Joe Weber, Karen Thielen, Glen Weber, Ken Weber, Betty Schlangen, and Barb Harshbarger. Art was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Weber on December 7, 2015; and his parents. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
