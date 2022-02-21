Arthur "Art" P. Schloegl, 73

Arthur P. "Art" Schloegl, age 73 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 25 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Arthur Peter Schloegl was born September 30, 1948 in Melrose, Minnesota to Leo and Percilla (Meyer) Schloegl. After high school, Art enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1968. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Henry on March 9, 1968 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. To this union, three children were born. In his younger years, Art worked at various packing plants. In 1973, Art and Bonnie purchased a farm southeast of Grey Eagle to raise the kids. Family farms were dying out they sold the farm in 1985. Art began doing construction remodeling various packing plants for 15 years. He then started over the road hauling repairable cars all over the United States until his retirement. During retirement, Art enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, and most of all, his grandkids. He was always a man you could go to for advice, serving as a mentor.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Art enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having cookouts with family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Bonnie Schloegl; children, Tammy Bruder, Jason Schloegl, and Jamie Schloegl; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and brothers, George Schloegl and Darryl (Lisa) Ilgen.
Art was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Schloegl in 2020; parents; brother, Warren (Marcy) Schloegl; sisters, Joanie Bueckers and Joyce Carrier; sister-in-law, Jean Schloegl; niece, Jodi Scholegl; and nephew, Eric Schloegl.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre
