Arnold "Arnie" Meier, 88

Arnold F. "Arnie" Meier, age 88 of Albany, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany. Parish prayers will be at 2 p.m. followed by a rosary by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic United Financial at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Arnold Frank Meier was born September 17, 1934 in Albany Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Bernard and Louise (Bauer) Meier. He attended Albany Area Schools. He was united in marriage to Virginia Scherping on October 4, 1955 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Arnie farmed all his life and retired in 2006. After retirement, the couple moved to Pondview Estates when Arnie started refurbishing old tractors. His favorite was a Ford 8N. He also built a people wagon which the children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren still enjoy for an afternoon ride. Arnie enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved them all dearly!
Arnie was an active church member on the parish council, ushering, and as trustee. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Council #3628, Catholic United Financial, Albany school board member for 30 plus years, president of the Albany Heritage Society for many years and very involved in 4-H.
Survivors include his wife, Ginny Meier of Albany; sons and daughters, David Meier (Diane) of Albany, Debra (Steve) Blenker of Albany, Donald (Kelly) Meier of Minnetonka, Nancy (Kevin) Cera of Brookville, Ohio, Thomas (Doreen) Meier of St. Cloud, and Dennis (Stephanie) Meier of Avon; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Louise Meier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcella (Joe) Maritsch, Lillian Meier, and Florence (Jim)Primus.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Nate Brever and the staff at the Sauk Centre Care Center for the wonderful care they gave Arnie. Words can never express how grateful we are for each and every one of you.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
