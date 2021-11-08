Arlis Clara Pesta

Arlis Clara (Wolbeck) Pesta was born on the farm, June 16, 1952 in Sauk Centre, MN to John and Leona (Hiltner) Wolbeck. Arlis attended country school before attending the public school in Sauk Centre and graduating in 1970. She then worked at the elevator in Sauk Centre out of High School, before working at the Distillery in Long Prairie and United Mailing in Little Falls.
Arlis then worked for 31 years as an Office Manager and in Maintenance at Dan's Prize in Long Prairie and Browerville MN. She retired 2 years ago to join David in the Semi. Together the two traveled all over the United States in the Semi creating many memories, before her health diminished.
On October 12, 1974 she was united in marriage with the love of her life, David Lee Pesta. Together they built their lives in Long Prairie, raising their 3 children, Christopher, Eric and Arla May. Arlis enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, especially the Grandbabies. They were, as she said, "the best medicine" and would take the kids as much as possible. Her second most favorite thing was the casino. She was always up for a casino run and in recent years loved taking the Charter bus with friends. She had a bright smile that could light up any room and she loved fiercely with all she had. Unfortunately in May, 2021, Arlis was diagnosed with cancer and for 5 months she fought a good fight, never once complaining and just smiling through it all. Ultimately God needed her home more than we wanted her here. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and special friend Debbie Zehrer, at home on November 4, 2021 at the age of 69.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David "Woodpecker" Pesta of Long Prairie; Children: Christopher "C.J." Pesta (Katie "Little Bit" LaDue) of Browerville MN, Eric Pesta (Ann Mikel) of Sauk Centre, Arla May (Michael "Two Rivers") Trampusch of Nelson MN. Grandchildren; Nicholas "Spanky" Pesta, Samantha "Sammie Nammie" Pesta, Alexander "Bubba" Pesta, Jacob "Sputnik" Pesta, Lukas "Spicket" Trampusch and Ellie May "Ellie Bellie" Trampusch. She was also lucky enough to have 3 bonus grandchildren; Grady, Riley and Keagan. She recently found out that Samantha is making her a great grandma and she was so proud.
She is also survived by her Siblings: LeRoy Wolbeck, Irene Uhlenkamp, Irma (Dave) Bromenshenkel, Marilyn Bromenshenkel, Doris Hamilton all of Sauk Centre, Joyce (Mike) Primus of Melrose, Brother-in-laws; Clarence Trisko of Sauk Centre, Leo Mckigney of Villard, Sister in-laws; Jeanine Wolbeck and Donna Wolbeck both of Sauk Centre.
She is Preceded in death by her parents John and Leonna Wolbeck, father in-law; James Pesta Sisters; Rita Trisko and Arlene McKigney, Brothers; Donald Wolbeck and Irvin Wolbeck, Brother in-laws; Vern Uhlenkamp, Dan Bromenshenkel and Dallas Hamilton, Sister in-laws; Irene Wolbeck; as well as several niece and nephews.
