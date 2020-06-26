Arlene H. Sorenson

Arlene Sorenson, age 94 of Osakis, entered into the peace of heaven early Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 at the Elk River Senior Living in Elk River, MN. On October 11, 1925, in Gordon Township, Todd County, MN, a baby girl was born to Mikkal and Olga (Johnson) Mikkelson. She was one of nine children born to this union. She attended Dist. #63 country school and then Osakis High School, graduating with the Class of 1943. After graduation, Arlene went to Oregon to visit her sister, and while there, became employed at the Oregon Ship Yards, working as a ship welder. She returned to Osakis in 1947 and worked as a waitress in Alexandria for a short time and in Osakis at the Ice Cream Parlor. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Sorenson on April 9, 1949 at the little country church they attended as children, Salem Lutheran in Osakis, MN. They moved to Minneapolis where Arlene worked as a secretary at the International Elevator, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, and finally the Osseo School District where she remained for over 20 years as the confidential secretary for the superintendent. In 1986, Arlene and Ken retired to their home in Osakis, “on a farm, no less.” Arlene was active as a member of the Salem Lutheran Church and served in the Ladies Aide. She loved music and dancing and learned to play both the organ and the piano. Other hobbies included gardening, handiwork such as knitting, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. In the wintertime, she and Ken took many snowmobile rides around the county. She enjoyed visiting with people, going bowling, playing cards and meeting friends for lunch dates. Always dressed for success, Arlene liked to look her best. During the summer months, she could be found tending her flower and vegetable garden. Arlene was a wonderful mother and grandma who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Arlene was a strong and fierce woman who will forever live on in the hearts of her family, a son, Cal (LaRae) Sorenson of Elk River; two grandchildren, Melissa (Adam) Sorenson Bistodeau of Elk River and Brian (Kristi) Sorenson of St. Anthony; great grandchildren, Hailey Neumann, Harper Bistodeau, Henry and Mara Sorenson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, Kenneth in 2017; her siblings, Harold, Merlin and Raymond Mikkelson, Katherine Marthaler, Thelma (Marthaler) Grossman, Lela Sax, Charlotte Schultz, and Marian Brynjulfson. The family would like to extend a special note of thanks to the staff at Elk River Senior Living who embraced Arlene’s spirit and were tremendous caregivers to her during her time with them. A funeral service is planned for Arlene at the Salem Lutheran Church on Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. with internment to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation hours are from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home. Please leave condolences and memories for Arlene under her Tribute page at the website, royhetland.com. Roy-Hetland Funeral Home, Osakis, MN
Arlene H. Sorenson
Spouse of former Todd County Commissioner, Ken Sorenson
