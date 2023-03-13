Arlene Arnzen, 81

Arlene W. Arnzen, age 81 of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home near St. Rosa, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. and Christian Mothers/St. Loretta's Mission Circle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church.
Arlene was born June 3, 1941 to Henry and Loretta Middendorf. She was united in marriage to Gerald Arnzen on September 2, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Together they raised their family and farmed until they retired in 1996. Arlene lost the love of her life on October 22, 2016.
Arlene was an active member of the St. Rose of Lima catholic church where she taught religion for many years, was a member of the Christian Mothers and St. Loretta's Mission Circle, she also sang on the church choir. Arlene enjoyed sewing quilt, playing cards, casino trips, cooking and baking. Her cookies will be missed by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arlene had the heart of gold, there was nothing better for her than spending time with her family and friends. She was always the first to help anyone in need, bring over a meal or just be there to listen. Her faith in God gave her amazing strength through her many medical issues over the years.
Arlene is survived by her children, John (Lillian) Arnzen, Bonnie (Mark) Stangler, Henry Arnzen, Mike (Beth) Arnzen, Fred (Linda) Arnzen, all of St. Rosa, and Julie (Jerry) Engelmeyer of Merrifield; sisters Mary Ann Butkowski, Viola Meyer, Kathy (Kenny) Thomas and Harriet Froelich; brothers Lornie and David (Jan) Middendorf; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, Henry and Loretta Middendorf; brothers, Walter, Willie, Connie and Eddie Middendorf.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.