Arden D. Peterson, 84

Arden D. Peterson, age 84 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. A lane number will be provided and posted later. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arden Dale Peterson was born May 30, 1936 in Rugby, North Dakota to Aurin and Amanda (Aamodt) Peterson. He graduated from Rugby High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1957. Arden graduated from Minot State University in 1962 with a degree in accounting. He was united in marriage to Annella Scheet on July 2, 1960 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rugby, North Dakota. He worked as an accountant at Control Data until his retirement. Arden and Annella lived on Little Birch Lake for 27 years where Arden loved to spend time in the sun pontooning and working on his beautiful flower gardens. The couple was able to retire early and loved spending their winter months at South Padre Island. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre and the American Legion Post 67 in Sauk Centre. Arden ran many miles up and down Ash Street and the Lake Wobegon Trail in Sauk Centre. Arden was a tender-hearted man who enjoyed playing cards, especially 500, dice, flower gardening, and was the go-to man for helping at the association. He loved spending time with his family and will be truly missed. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Annella Peterson of Sauk Centre; children, Mark (Terri) Peterson of Nashville, Tennessee, Marshall (Diane) Peterson of Omaha, Nebraska, Marlo (Denise) Peterson of Prior Lake, and Eric (Heather) Peterson of Grey Eagle; five grandchildren, Zee, Savanna, Hannah, Grace, and Ben; sister, Janice (Roger) Blessum of Prior Lake; sisters-in-law, Judy Peterson of Fargo, North Dakota and Priscilla Scheet of Beaverton, Oregon; brothers-in-law, Paul Tingstad of Golden Valley and Alcuin (Val) Scheet of Bismarck, North Dakota; and many loving relatives and friends. Arden was preceded in death by his parents; Godson, Timothy Tingstad; brothers, Donald and Roger Peterson; sister, Beverly Ann Tingstad; father and mother-in-law, Nick and Barbara Scheet; and brother-in-law, Ken Scheet. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
