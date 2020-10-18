Anthony Welle, 84

Anthony F. “Tony” Welle, age 84 of Melrose, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Freeport MN. Rev. Daniel Walz officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors, provided by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Anthony Fred Welle was born January 16, 1936 in Greenwald, Minnesota to Math and Rose (Kulzer) Welle. In 1954-56, Tony served in the U.S. Army. While in Korea he served in Battery A, 48th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was honorably discharged in 1956 with a Good Conduct Medal. He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Welle on April 22 1958, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Freeport. Tony worked with family at Welle Implement in Greenwald. He thrived using his talent in fixing anything mechanical. In 1980, he moved his family to Little Birch Lake. There he enjoyed entertaining family, ice fishing and spearing, snowmobiling, hunting, and cutting wood. He loved his family, and all the grand and great grand babies! He cherished his Catholic faith and traditions. In 1998, Tony and Barb moved to the farm near New Munich. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, and the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Barb Welle of Melrose, children: Tom (Karen) Clear Lake; Linda Meyer (Tom) Melrose; Eric (Shanna) Zimmerman; Sarah Gregory (Paul) Belgrade; Kathryn Muller (Jarrod) Sioux Falls, SD; Lisa (Scott) Mattson St Cloud; Anne Hoeschen (Scott) Freeport; Jenifer Sampson (Shaw) St. Cloud; 30 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Alice Moyer of Naperville IL, and Yvonne(Alvin) Fuchs of Spring Hill MN and in-laws. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, LeRoy Welle and Math Jr. Welle; sisters: Catherine Welle, Verena Schweiters, Bernice Fuchs, Lillian Morrissette, Marion Marthaler, Pat Spanier, Cecilia Neidermire, Rose Meyer, Kathleen Welle and Clarice Ann Welle and in-laws. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.