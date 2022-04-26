Anthony "Tony" W. Eickhoff, 88

Mass of Christian Burial held 12 noon on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville with Reverend Glenn Krystosek as officiant for Anthony "Tony" W. Eickhoff, age 88, of Paynesville. Tony passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, surrounded by family at the Paynesville Care Center. Burial held in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation held after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. Knights of Columbus Council 3820 to pray a rosary at 11:15 a.m. in the church.
Tony was born May 16, 1933 in Belgrade, MN to William and Augusta (Hoppe) Eickhoff. He married Laura Hopfer on May 17, 1954 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry, MN. Together they raised four daughters and farmed near Eden Valley for many years. Tony also worked at A&C Farm Service as a mechanic and did lawn care. They retired to Paynesville in 2008. He was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.
Tony enjoyed time fishing, snowmobiling, casino trips, dancing with his wife Laura, and spending time caring for his animals on their hobby farm. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tony is survived by his daughters, Karen Brutger of Albertville, Linda (Gary) Nordmann of St. Joseph, Diane (Tom) Utsch of Paynesville, and Joan (Wayne) Schmitz of Rice; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Eickhoff and Sandy Eickhoff and brothers-in-law, Art Hopfer and Larry Allmaras.
Preceding Tony in death were his parents; wife of 66 years, Laura (2020); son-in-law, Larry Bauer; great granddaughter, Madilyn Marie Utsch; great grandson, William Anthony Schmitz; infant great granddaughter; brothers, Bonnie (Agnes), Jerome (Delores), Ervin, Dick; sisters, Martha (Helge) Nelson, Betty (Norman) Nelson and in-laws, Bill (Martha) Hopfer, Rosie Hopfer and Billy Langner.
Tony was a very gentle and kind man who will be missed by many.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to all the family and friends who visited and all the staff at the Paynesville Care Center for their kindness.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.