Anthony W. “Tony” Kulzer, age 87 of Greenwald, died peacefully on July 9, 2020, at his daughter’s cabin near Battle Lake, Minnesota, surrounded by family. Known as “Andy” to his siblings and throughout his childhood, Tony was born on May 28, 1933, to Bernard and Catherine (Caspers) Kulzer. He was born, grew up and lived most of his life on the Kulzer family farm south of Greenwald. On May 24, 1966, he was united in marriage to Darlene Dingman. Together, they farmed and raised four children, eventually retiring in Greenwald in 1999. Although long since retired, he remained a farmer until his passing and never mentally left behind the land, his cows or the many chores of daily farm life. Tony was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and he also enjoyed spending time with his siblings, neighbors and friends. He was a sweet, gentle soul, who lived simply and was known for his kindness, compassion and generosity. Tony is loved and will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years Darlene; children Mary Kay (Eric) Nepsund and Michelle (Krister) Johnson of St. Cloud and Greg (Angie) Kulzer, who took over the family farm; grandchildren Allison (Calvin) Herold and Alexandra Nepsund (fiancée Mitchell Bebus), Matty and Sylvia Johnson, and Isaac, Austin and Maverick Kulzer; and sisters Irma “Amy” Patras and Mary Ann “Mae” Samuelson of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark, in 1995; parents Bernard and Catherine (Caspers) Kulzer; and siblings Alois, LeRoy, Nick, Leona Zehrer, Renee Mergen and Monica Joaquim. In an effort to best support current guidelines established during this global pandemic, the family has arranged for a private service to occur at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald, MN. We look forward to a future remembrance with all who knew and loved Tony, and we thank you for your understanding as we seek to do our part in protecting the vulnerable among us during these difficult times. We also wish to thank all those who provided love and support to Tony and our family over the years as he struggled with Parkinson’s Disease. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
