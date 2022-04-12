Anna Z. Hinnenkamp, 101

Anna "Ann" Z. Hinnenkamp, age 101 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The Christian Women will pray at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Anna Zita Bertram was born August 18, 1920 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to Joseph and Katherine (Hemmesch) Bertram. She attended Spring Hill Elementary School through the eighth grade. She was united in marriage to Isidore Hinnenkamp on September 22, 1943 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill. The couple farmed five miles northwest of Sauk Centre where Ann was a housewife and mother.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and the Christian Women. Ann enjoyed playing piano, sewing, quilting, playing cards, and gardening, especially flowers. She loved all music in general, but her favorite was old time music. Ann also enjoyed dancing, baking, and mowing the lawn.
Survivors include her children, JoAnn Stuckel of Independence, Missouri, Rosie Winter of Sauk Centre, Geri (Mike) Ebensteiner of Edmond, Oklahoma, Karen (Raleigh) Hinnenkamp-Milton of Welcome, Maryland, and Allen Hinnenkamp of Sauk Centre; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Isidore Hinnenkamp; parents; grandson, Chad Christopher Ebensteiner; brothers and sisters, Leo Bertram, Nick Bertram, Mary Lieser, Loretta Lieser, Clarence Bertram, Alois Bertram, Aurelia Sunderman, and Catherine Lieser; infant sister, Theresa Bertram; and sons-in-law, Don Stuckel and Larry Winter.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.