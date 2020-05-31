Ann Roehrl, 92

Ann M. Roehrl, age 92 of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held with immediate family and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted. Anna Marie Ellering was born November 12, 1927 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Alphonse and Elizabeth (Welle) Ellering. She married Melvin “Mel” Roehrl on November 17, 1947 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald. The couple raised six children together. Ann was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 101, Christian Women, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and her favorite prayer was Hail Mary. She enjoyed the lake, birds, flowers, crocheting, and painting. Ann loved spending time with her family and was a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Mel Roehrl of Melrose; children, Betty (David) Flanigan of Maple Grove, Peg (John) Faber of Adrian, Joe (Linda) Roehrl of Melrose, Chuck (Mary) Roehrl of Windham, Maine and Deb (Jeff) Duclos of Melrose; son-in-law, Brian Neuman of Brainerd; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jacobs of Melrose; and sisters-in-law, Mary Margaret Ellering and Carlyn Ellering, both of Melrose. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon Neuman; and brothers, Tony, Al, and Joe Ellering. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
