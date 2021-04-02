Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday April 6, 2021 at River of Life Church in Long Prairie for Anita Steffen who died on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Saint Cloud Hospital. Pastor Kyle Peterson will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Anita was born November 8, 1982 in Browerville to Larry and Carolyn (Proell) Steffen. She grew up in Long Prairie where she graduated from High School. She went on to complete her associates degree at Alexandria Technical School. Anita was very involved in the 4-H program. She won several awards showing her goats. Following her graduation, she remained active by volunteering for 4-H and by helping her nieces and nephews in their show of animals. Anita will be dearly missed by employees at Coborn’s in Long Prairie where she worked as the Assistant Store Director and the many members of the community whose lives she impacted. In high school Anita was an avid archer who maintained her skills by shooting in a 3-D Archery league. She looked forward to deer hunting each year. She also enjoyed fishing. She was active in the foreign exchange student program and hosted four students. What defined Anita though, was her love for Jesus and her strong involvement in the church. She had a genuine love for people, especially family. She had an open-door policy sharing her home with anyone in need. She had a big heart and was an excellent listener who provided wise advice and a befitting Bible verse to help guide their way. Bonfires with nieces, nephews and friends were a highlight and something she looked forward to every summer. Survivors include her parents, Larry and Carolyn of Long Prairie; two sisters Bonnie (William) Schleter of Arnold, MO and Becky Crider of Long Prairie; nieces Tiffany (Justin Loven) Magnuson of Randall, Amanda Magnuson, Ashley (Wade Lunser) Crider of Long Prairie and Hailey Schleter of Arnold MO; nephews Shane (Kailey) Crider of Long Prairie, Joshua Schleter of Arnold MO and great-nephew Kaden Magnuson. She is preceded in death by her brother Brian Steffen and her grandparents. Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
