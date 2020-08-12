Angela M. Hopfer, 37

Angela M. “Angie” Hopfer, age 37, of Greenwald passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Greenwald, Minnesota. Per Angie’s request, no public service will be held. Angie was born March 7, 1983 in Melrose, Minnesota to Dave and Linda (Thelen) Klaphake. She married Rob Hopfer on January 28, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She worked at CentraCare in St. Cloud for many years. Angie enjoyed reading, spending time with friends, and watching movies with her family. Survivors include her husband, Rob Hopfer and their children, Terry Clinton and Malia Hopfer of Greenwald; parents, Dave and Linda Klaphake of Melrose; father and mother-in-law, Dan and Mary Hopfer of Melrose; sister, Katie (Jon) Gonzalez of Kingston; sister-in-law, Amy (Isaac) Stumler of Melrose; brother-in-law, Tim (Shanna) Hopfer of Spring Hill; nieces and nephews, Destiny Hopfer, Aiden Hopfer, Niley Hopfer, Sullivan Stumler, Roman Stumler, and Leo Gonzalez; grandparents, Alice Klaphake of Melrose and Mark and Evelyn Thelen of Melrose; and uncles, aunts, and cousins. Angie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Tony Klaphake. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
