Ambrose "Amby" J. Herdering, 77

Ambrose J. "Amby" Herdering, age 77 of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, due to Covid 19.
A Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held in the parish cemetery.
Ambrose Joseph Herdering was born April 6, 1944 in St. Rosa, Minnesota to August and Theresa (Stoermann) Herdering. He was united in marriage to Bertha Gerads on June 10, 1965 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, Minnesota. Ambrose was a man on the move. He was proud of his family and U.S. Heavy Equipment Brokerage Company. He traveled many places and met many faces. That is what he loved, meeting people.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa.
Survivors include his soulmate and wife of 56 years, Bertha (Gerads) Herdering of St. Rosa; four children, Ken Herdering (DeAnna Anderson) of Big Lake, Linda (Dennis) Fuchs of St. Cloud, Shirley Herdering (Josh Arnold) of Avon, and Allen Herdering of Freeport; grandchildren, Mitchell (Lindsay) Herdering of Avon, Heidi (Cody) Roos of Buffalo, and Madison Fuchs; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Tolefson, Aubree Roos, and Brantley Roos; brothers and sisters, Anna (Elmer) Hellermann of St. Rosa, Alvin (Carol) Herdering of St. Rosa, Joe (Kathy) Herdering of St. Rosa, Alfred (Marlene) Herdering of St. Rosa.
Amby was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bernard "Ben" Herdering; and sisters, Angeline Arnzen and Marie Wielenberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.