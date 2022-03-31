Alvina M. Breth, 80

Alvina M. Breth, age 80 of St. Anthony, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Greg Miller, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in St. Anthony.
Alvina Margaret George was born December 28, 1941 in Burleene Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Theodore and Aurelia (Ricker) George. On October 13, 1959 she was united in marriage to Martin Breth at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala. Alvina worked at various jobs around the area. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Alvina enjoyed cooking, quilting, sewing, knitting, and loved her pet dogs.
Survivors include her children, Linda Katzner of Albany, Marie (Mike) Dirkes of Albany, Diane (Roger) Roerick of Upsala, and Kevin Breth of Upsala; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Breth on May 18, 2012; parents; great-grandchildren, Melanie Walsvick and Noah Stich; brothers, Stanley George, Jerome George, and Raymond George; and sister, Dorothy Schmidt.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
