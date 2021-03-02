Alphonse Loehr, 93

Alphonse J. “Al” Loehr, age 93 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1 at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Inurnment will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Alphonse Joseph Loehr was born January 11, 1928 in Spring Hill Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Mathias and Theresia (Gardner) Loehr. Al farmed west of Spring Hill until moving to Sauk Centre in 1965. He worked for Walker Furniture for 17 years and then worked at Holy Family School as a janitor. Al was a member of Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and Catholic United Financial. He enjoyed bowling, taking rides out in the country to look at crops, playing cards, and taking an occasional bus trip to the casino. Survivors include his brother, Joseph (Jeanette) Loehr of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Genevieve Loehr. Serving as urn bearer will be Lee Loehr. Cross bearer will be Judy Roehl, scripture bearer will be Anita Arceneau, and the reader will be Judy Roehl. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
