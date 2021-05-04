Alphonse C. Hartung, 84

Alphonse C. “Al” Hartung, age 84 of Avon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home in Avon, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Rev. Gregory Mastey officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church. Al was born August 2, 1936 to George Sr. and Elizabeth (Lang) Hartung in Krain Township on the family farm southwest of Holdingford. He was the youngest of 5 children. He helped out on the farm and later on started a job at Franklin (Electrolux,) which he worked for over 35 years. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Thell on September 10, 1966 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic church, St Francis, MN. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic church in St. Anna, Minnesota. He raised his five children on a hobby farm near Avon. He loved the country life, from yard work and bird watching, to planting hundreds of trees. He enjoyed doing field work with his Farmall H tractor, growing enough sweet corn for his family, friends, and neighbors. He loved raising vegetables in his garden. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially the trips to Canada and Park Rapids with his sons. He liked listening to old time and country music on the local radio station. He always enjoyed getting together with family and friends, whether it was planned or just stopping by. His Catholic faith and family were a very important part of his life. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Betty Hartung of Avon; children, James Hartung (Carrie Seanger) of St. Cloud, Gerald Hartung (Jana Mckinley-Sage) of Clear Lake, Michael (Cleo) Hartung of Park Rapids, Julie (Jeremiah) Wruck of St. Joseph, and Theresa (Jason) Schmidt of Byron; eight grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Hartung of Holdingford and Lorraine Hartung of Avon. Al was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Eickoff; and brothers, Cyril, Stephen, and George Jr. Serving as casket bearers will be Gerald Hartung, Michael Hartung, Thomas Hartung, Luke Hartung, Jim Hartung, and Jeremiah Wruck. Cross bearer will be Kristine Blonigen and scripture bearer will be Julie Wruck. The reader will be Cleo Hartung. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.