Allen Edward Siegle, 87

Allen (Corky) Edward Siegle of Long Prairie passed away on September 3, 2022, at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Long Prairie.
Allen was born on August 4, 1935, to Charles and Clara (Determan) Siegle at their home farm in Long Prairie. Allen attended St. Mary's Catholic School of Long Prairie and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1953. In high school he was active in choir, football, basketball, and track and field. After Allen graduated, he worked on the family farm until he enlisted and served his country in the United States Army from 1958-1960.
On August 21, 1958, he married the love of his life Evelyn Bromenshenkel of Sauk Centre and enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Together they raised their five wonderful children on the same farm Allen grew up on in Long Prairie, MN. Allen was a lifelong farmer and he enjoyed his work very much.
Allen had a strong faith life and was a dedicated Catholic. He was an active parishioner of St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel of Long Prairie where he served in the church choir, the parish council, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and worked very hard to support the MCCL pro-life cause. In his free time, Allen enjoyed fishing, playing fast-pitch softball, playing cards, and spending time with family.
Allen is survived by his wife, Evelyn; children, Paul (Mary) of Long Prairie, Patty (Ken) Viaene of Willmar, Wayne (Jan) of Yukon, OK, Mary Beth of Long Prairie, Eugene (Stephanie-significant other) of Long Prairie; sister-in-Law, Lorraine Siegle of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Matt (Missy) Siegle, Jimmy (Katie) Siegle, Kurtis (Brittany) Siegle, Ryan (Jamie) Siegle, Tyler (Cortney) Siegle, Melissa (Dan) Nelson, Jennifer Viaene, Daniel Viaene, Jericho Siegle, Gabrielle Siegle; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; sister, Dorothy (Merle) Blank; and his infant son, Allen.
A funeral service was held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie with Father Omar Guanchez presiding. Burial with military honors took place at the church cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville.
