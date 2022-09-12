Allen Edward Siegle, 87

Allen (Corky) Edward Siegle of Long Prairie passed away on September 3, 2022, at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Long Prairie.

Allen was born on August 4, 1935, to Charles and Clara (Determan) Siegle at their home farm in Long Prairie. Allen attended St. Mary's Catholic School of Long Prairie and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1953. In high school he was active in choir, football, basketball, and track and field. After Allen graduated, he worked on the family farm until he enlisted and served his country in the United States Army from 1958-1960.

