Alfred "Al" H. Schaefer, 100

Alfred H. "Al" Schaefer, age 100 of New Munich, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 29 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Alfred Henry Schaefer was born January 14, 1922 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Henry and Theresia (Sand) Schaefer. Al graduated from country school and attended high school in New Munich. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Wiechmann on May 29, 1945 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. The couple took over the family farm south of New Munich in 1946 until 1978 when they moved to town. In 1962, Al became a salesman at Occo Feeds. He moved up the ladder to district manger and then to division manager where he was top in the division for a number of years. In 1981, Al started working for Form-A-Feed as district manager for 25 years. He also started selling Dekalb seed products in 1962.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and St. Joseph's Men's Society. Al loved playing sports, especially softball and bowling. He and his wife also enjoyed doing some traveling.
Survivors include his children, Dianne Feddema of Waite Park, Pat Frieler of Sauk Centre, Ken (Lois) Schaefer of New Munich, Roger (Rosie) Schaefer of Sauk Centre, Chuck (Jan) Schaefer of Melrose, and Judy (Steve) Keller of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Al was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Schaefer on April 17, 2018; parents; son, Stan "Haskell" Schaefer on September 18, 2020; and sons-in-law, Ralph Feddema and LeRoy Frieler.
Serving as casket bearers will be Keith Feddema, Brian Schaefer, Scott Schaefer, Joshua Schaefer, Kurt Frieler, Chad Schaefer, Michael Frieler, and Tyler Keller. Cross bearer will be Tracey Thielen and scripture bearer will be Michelle Kremers. Readers will be Kari Ann O'Keefe, Nicole Lauer, Heather Schaefer, and Ashley Keller. Gift bearers will be Tammy Squires, Kelly Coulter, and Kristi Soule.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
