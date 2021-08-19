Alcuin Caspers, 89

Alcuin William Caspers, age 89 of Melrose, died peacefully on August 14th, 2021. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Meire Grove. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Alcuin (Al) was born March 8, 1932, in Melrose, Minnesota to Nicholas and Susan (Kulzer) Caspers. On February 13, 1960, he married Celine Theresa Imdieke at St. John’s Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Alcuin was a true outdoorsman and nature lover as he lived his best life outside. He and Celine enjoyed fishing, ice skating and dancing dates then continued on to become successful farmers and parents. They practiced their strong work ethic daily, but cherished Sunday afternoon family time. They retired from their dairy operation in 1998 and then visited the James family apple orchard consistently. After grieving Celine’s death in 2004, Alcuin became a big part of his grandchildren’s lives- always present at their many youth sporting events. He was always ready for adventure. He loved traveling with his children, waterskiing in his late 70s, ice skating at 80, kayaking, boating, and fishing at Black Oak Lake and biking many miles in retirement. Survivors include his children: Mark Caspers, Karen (Bill) Sadlowsky, Cheryl Johnson, Janelle (Brian) Oberst, Lisa (Don) Martin, Carla (Jonathan) James; 12 grandchildren: Daniel (Rebecca), Nicolet (Evan), Matthew, Mitchell, Madeline, Henry, Joe, Isabel, Elliot, Ella, Kate and Jack; 4 great grandchildren: Harrison, Caroline, Benjamin, and Daniel Jr; brothers and sisters in-law; John Cremers, Irene Mergen, Fred and Margie Imdieke, Sister Alice Imdieke O.S.B., Doris Ethen, Richard Imdieke, Aloysius and Sandy Imdieke, and Margaret Breitbach; and many nieces and nephews. Alcuin was preceded in death by his wife and biking partner, Celine; parents and stepmother, Katie Athman-Caspers; and his siblings and in laws; Marian and James McCarthy, Sister Howard Caspers O.S.B., Lauretta and Art Jansen, John and Bert Caspers, Ray and Ginger Caspers, Eileen Cremers, Luverne Caspers, Norbert Caspers, Renata Caspers, Agnes Imdieke, Mildred and Roger Gans, John Imdieke, George Mergen, Al Ethen, Ronald Schwinghammer, nephews; Paul Mergen, Tom Cremers, Pat Jansen, and niece; Mari Jansen. We are very grateful for the care and support from the staff at St. Cloud CentraCare Hospital and Clinic, CentraCare Home Care, Tree of Life in New Munich, Alternative Senior Care and Carefree Living in St. Cloud. A special thank you to Al’s neighbors and extended family and friends. We loved him dearly and will miss him greatly. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
