Alberta Otte, 94

Alberta E. Otte, age 94 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Fairway Pines Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery. There will be no public visitation prior to the Mass. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Alberta Ella Gamradt was born February 20, 1926 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Albert and Ella (Kind) Gamradt. She was united in marriage to Harold J. Otte on November 28, 1944 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and was married for 57 years. They lived in Sauk Centre where they farmed east of town for many years. Alberta also worked full time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Sauk Centre for 31 years. After retiring from the Home School in 1983, she managed the St. John’s Dining Hall in the Minnesota State Fair for 13 years, Gopher Prairie Dining Hall at the Stearns County Fair for 13 years, and was very active at St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she was a member and served as president of the Christian Mothers. Alberta enjoyed gardening, flowers, and treasured the time she spent visiting with her friends and family. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Edna Otte of Sauk Centre and her children, Pam Durbin, Jane Bontje, and Jeff Otte, daughters, Laura Moscho (Barry Barney) of St. Cloud and her children, Jennifer Wagner, Nathan Moscho, and Aaron Moscho, Karen (Kenny Thull) Scott of Long Prairie and her children, Stephen Balamut and Sara Lunneborg, and Sonja (Brent) Miller of Sauk Centre and her children, Genna Briggs and Andrea Miller; 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Otte on June18, 2001; parents; son, Donald Otte; daughter, Marilyn Harris; brothers, Elmer Gamradt and Earl Gamradt; and sister, Laverne Blaha. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
