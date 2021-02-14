Albert Oevermann, 89

Albert J. Oevermann, age 89 of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. Albert Joseph Oevermann was born May 16, 1931 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Alvina (Thieschaefer) Oevermann. He lived and farmed north of Melrose his entire life until moving into Park View in 2018. Albert also worked at St. Mary’s Cemetery with mowing and maintenance for eight years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic United Financial, and the Melrose Township Board. Albert enjoyed playing and umpiring softball, bowling, and watching all Minnesota sports teams and high school basketball games. Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Kitty Mueller of Melrose, Donald Oevermann of Melrose, Dorothy Schmitz of Brooten, and Joseph Oevermann of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews. Albert was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Oevermann; sister, Edna Middendorf; brothers-in-law, Edward Mueller, Leonard Schmitz, and Ralph Middendorf; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Oevermann, Carol Oevermann, and Ilene Oevermann. Serving as casket bearers will be David Mueller, Greg Oevermann, Michael Oevermann, Dennis Schmitz, Corey Oevermann, and Pat Middendorf. Cross bearer will be Jim Frericks and scripture bearer will be Carol Frericks. Honorary bearers will be Larry Hinnenkamp, Ben Escher, Simon Hellermann, Alvin Schneider, Elmer Hellermann, Victor Middendorf, Tony Niehaus, and Steve Frericks. Readers will be Kelly Elkin, Kevin Frericks, and Kayla Frericks. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
