Alan Mensen

Alan Norbert Mensen was born on February 12, 1952, to Raphael and Alice Mensen. The fourth of 16 children, he grew up on the family’s dairy farms in Sauk Center and Long Prairie, also working the neighboring farms. He was a farmer at heart. On June 15, 1974, he married Delrae Borchert, and they were blessed with five children. “Big Al” was known as a hard worker, devoted community, and family man. He drove semi for Central Bi-Products, then worked road construction for Starry Construction when the girls were younger. The girls always loved it when Dad would bring a semi-truck home! During the winter months when he was laid off from road construction, he went to school and earned his peace-officer license and started as a part-time jailor for Todd County. When the opportunity opened up, he started as a full-time dispatcher for Todd County Sheriff’s Department where he retired after 29 years of service. His passion for driving and serving others shined through as he was also an EMT with the Browerville Ambulance service for 21 years and also drove the school bus for Aksamit Transportation for the past 14 years. He enjoyed being around people, a good joke or prank and always had to be working on something. He spent his hours outside of work helping on farms, driving tractor, butchering, chopping wood, or preparing for deer season. He also liked to fish and work on projects as a do-it-yourselfer. He enjoyed teaching his grandkids about whatever he was working on or having them help with things. He was always on the go, unless it was time for the 5 p.m. news, then he could be found with his feet up in his big recliner. After surviving 18 years past two bone marrow transplants, Big Al continued to keep on working. His drive for life and humor always kept him going. He had a few medical challenges that come along with long-term cancer survivorship but would never let the doctors tell him he couldn’t get back to work! He was always appreciative of the care he was given by his doctors and nurses. He devotedly cared for his wife Delrae in her last year of illness at home and fell while out deer hunting just 3 days after her funeral. He fought hard through every setback thrown at him through his 65-day hospital stay until his body grew tired. At the age of 68, Big Al was called home to the promise of eternal rest with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, January 11, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife Delrae Mensen; infant son Alan Troy Mensen; infant grandson Brody James Moen; parents, Raphael, and Alice Mensen; father-in-law, Raymond Borchert; infant sister, Clara Ann Mensen; brothers, Anthony J Mensen and David L Mensen. He will forever be missed by his daughters, Tina (David) Crandall, Karen (Stanley) Gozel, Stacey (Josh) Moen and Carrie (Scott) Bentz; grandchildren, Chelsea, Justin, Olivia, Blake and Stanley, great-granddaughter, Elena; mother-in-law, Deloris Borchert; siblings, Stanley, Mary, Marvin, Carol, Daniel, Greg, Theresa, Bernice, Paul, Eugene, Gerald and Wayne; in-laws, Debbie, Lyn, Sandy and Clifford; many nieces and nephews; all the kids from Bus # 2, and all those blessed to have known and worked with him.
