Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Melrose for Adeline Freida Sabrowsky, 90, who passed away on January 9th at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Pastor David Mommens will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Tuesday morning at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Adeline was born on November 19, 1931 to Alouisius and Mata (Hamann) Bauer in Albany, Minnesota. She married Arthur Otto Sabrowsky on February 5, 1951 at Immanual Lutheran Church in Farming Township. She was a waitress at restaurants in Melrose and Sauk Centre and at the Americ Inn in Sauk Centre where she took care of the breakfast area. She was a member of the Melrose American Legion Auxiliary and the Melrose VFW Auxiliary. Adeline loved to play cards and enjoyed the casino. She cherished times spent traveling with Arthur in their motorhome. Her grandkids were very close to her heart and she enjoyed spending time with them.
Adeline is survived by her children Joyce (Bill) Rausch of Melrose, Jan Linn of Melrose, Jerry (Joyce) Sabrowsky of Sauk Centre and Judy (Dennis) Weber of Melrose; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2009, sister Helen Spicer, brother Arnold Bauer, and great-grandson Michael Hayes.
Adeline's family requests that all who attend wear masks for everyone's protection from COVID 19.
