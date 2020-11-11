Adeline Beireis

Adeline Pearl was born on August 19, 1927 to Carl Adolph and Agnes (Rupprecht) Carlson in Ward Township, Todd County, Minnesota. She died on November 9, 2020 at Centracare Health in Long Prairie of natural causes. Adeline grew up on the family farm and attended the country school through the 8th grade, completing her high school diploma later in life. She loved music, gardening, traveling, and sewing. She married Roland Martin in 1946, and together they traveled across the state of Minnesota with road construction crews; Roland working road construction while Adeline often-times was helping the crew with parts runs and various other small jobs as needed. Roland died suddenly in an accident in 1958. While working at the Midget Market in Long Prairie, Adeline met Harland Beireis and they were married in 1965. Adeline enjoyed family events, going fishing with friends and family, hunting trips every year to Montana, playing cards, and traveling on many bus tours. She could often be found at the table playing solitaire or putting together a jigsaw puzzle. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Ellen (Rick) Klinkhammer, one brother Ted (Doris) Carlson, in-laws Alice Carlson, Keith and Frank Kunerth, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Carl Adolph and Agnes Carlson; both husbands Roland Martin and Harland Beireis; siblings and in-laws Dorthea (Alfred) Thorpe, Walter (Elfreida) Carlson, Les (Leona & Hilda) Carlson, Ervin (Elizabeth) Carlson, Louis Carlson, Lucille (Gerald) Engdahl, Lorraine (Charles) Condiff, Jolene Kunerth; one nephew Gene Condiff. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Iten Funeral Home in Browerville, with interment at the Evergreen Cemetery in Browerville. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home - itenfuneralhome.com.
