Adam J. Petermeier, 40

Adam J. Petermeier, age 40 of St. Cloud, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose.
Adam James Petermeier was born January 3, 1982 in Melrose, Minnesota to Mark to Sheila (Butkowski) Petermeier. He graduated from Melrose High School in 2000. He started working at Walmart in 2001. He worked there for many years working his way up to manager. He then started re-selling on Ebay and was very successful. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing poker, watching movies, and collecting and selling comic books. He spent quality time with his two girls, Emma and Morgan. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Morgan Petermeier and Emma Ross both of Killeen, Texas; best friend, Danielle Kosmas of Killeen, Texas; father, Mark Petermeier (friend, Cathy Funovits) of Cold Spring; mother, Sheila Petermeier of Melrose; sisters, Candice (Ryan) Beilke of Sauk Centre and Katlyn Petermeier of Melrose; niece and nephew, Bria and Gunner Beilke; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents; and cousin, Ransom Butkowski.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
