Aaron J. Schmitz, 46

Aaron J. Schmitz, age 46 of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Melrose Fire Department will pray at 5:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Aaron Joseph Schmitz was born September 25, 1975 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Florian and Rosella (Beilke) Schmitz. After graduating high school, he married Kim Toenyan on August 22, 1994 in Long Prairie, Minnesota. From this union, they had three children, Stephanie born in 1996, Derek born in 2004, and Jadyn born in 2007. Aaron worked at Burger King in Melrose working his way up to manager and ended his last two years as district manager. In 2017, Aaron began working at the Melrose Area School as food service manager. Working at the school was the perfect fit. He was well liked by all; students, coworkers, faculty, and parents. He couldn't go anywhere without giving a friendly hello. His wonderful personality and smile will be missed! His passion for sports was evident to all. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing basketball and continued his involvement with coaching, refereeing, umping, and helping with the score board during sporting events. Aaron was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cooking and spending time with family.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. He served on the Melrose School Board and the Melrose Chamber of Commerce. Aaron had a heart for helping people. He joined the Melrose Fire Department as a volunteer and served alongside his friends, that became family, for more than 20 years.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Schmitz of Melrose; children, Stephanie Schmitz (Christian Botello), Derek Schmitz, and Jadyn Schmitz all of Melrose; brothers, Kris Schmitz of Sauk Rapids and Steve (Chandra) Schmitz and their children, Shaelyn, Layla, and Olivia of Sauk Centre; father and mother-in-law, Kenny and Shirley Toenyan of Long Prairie; brothers and sister-in-law, Chad (Vanessa) Toenyan of Big Lake, Shaun (Sarah) Toenyan of Litchfield, and Dana Botello (Jay Lenz) of Little Sauk; and seven nieces and nephews on the Toenyan side with one on the way.
Aaron was preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Rosie Schmitz.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.