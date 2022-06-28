On June 6, 2021, Steve and Stacey Edling, owners of Gateway Resort in Sauk Centre, went out on the pontoon with some friends to enjoy the nice weather and good company. Their adult son, Drew, was also visiting. The only ones staying back at the house were Drew’s English Bulldog, Baurer, and the Edlings’ all-American mutt, Bobber.
The Edlings opted for an open floor plan on the main floor with easy access to the kitchen, living room and dining room. Since Steve and Stace…
“Normally, we take the dogs with us on the pontoon, but with so many people, there wasn’t enough room to bring them with,” Stacey said.
All was well until the couple received a phone call that their house was on fire and that 911 had been called. Stacey said they hurried back to shore. As soon as they were close enough to the shoreline, she said, Drew jumped out and ran as fast as he could to the house to save the dogs. Miraculously, both dogs survived the fire, Stacey said.
The Edlings lost everything in the electrical house fire. It was an old home, Stacey said, but there were no indicators that an electrical fire was imminent. While the home was insured, dealing with the insurance company hasn’t been the easiest. One of the hardest tasks, Stacey said, was to write down every single item they owned, when it was purchased and how much it cost.
Of all the rooms in their new house, Stacey Edling said her absolute favorite is the 224-square foot three-season porch.
“It wasn’t just to write down the number of shirts you had, but they wanted to know what kind of shirt it was, whether it had a graphic on it and things like that,” she said.
Writing it all down also made her realize how much stuff she had, she said. Although no one had wished this tragedy upon the couple, Stacey said later one friend had commented for her to look on the bright side that she didn’t have to do any decluttering.
Looking back, Stacey said she and Steve had occasionally talked about different changes they wanted to make to the old house, but neither of them ever had the desire to build a new home. While most people who build a new home are thrilled and happy about the opportunity to turn it into everything they wanted and to pick out colors, that joy was not present for the Edlings. They still grieved their old home and the shock of everything suddenly being taken from them, she said.
The living room on the main floor offer family members and visitors a comfortable place to sit with a great view.
Stacey said one thing she and Steve discovered during their challenging journey was how many people truly supported them and genuinely went out of their way to see them moved into their new home.
Since the foundation was still structurally sound, the Edlings opted to keep it and build on top of it. Both the main floor and the finished basement are 1,232 square feet with a 672-square foot garage that holds two cars.
Stacey said a friend, Matt Judas, designed the house plan after talking to them about what they wanted. Satisfied with the design, the building of the new house began with lumber from Elrosa Lumber and Hardware in Elrosa and contractor Sean Kelly Construction in Sauk Centre. Steve, who works as an electrician, installed the electric work in their new house.
The Edlings home has an open concept on the main floor with plenty of natural light to brighten the home. Stacey said that since she had no desire to pick out colors, she went with the same wall color of fossil for all of the rooms. However, since they moved into the home, she has discovered that the color changes slightly depending on the lighting. Some days it appears darker, other days lighter.
“I like it a lot,” she said.
For the kitchen, the couple chose a double-door with a drawer on the bottom refrigerator, a dishwasher, a microwave and a glass-top stove — all in stainless steel. The cabinets were made by Dan Raab in hickory wood. The kitchen also has an island with plenty of storage underneath and a grey/beige marble counter top. The same style of counter top are also wrapped near two of the walls.
Stacey said that while the doors are made of knotty alder, the color is very similar to that of the hickory cabinets. It’s almost as if they were the same type of wood,” she said, in color anyway.
The bedrooms and the stairs to the basement were installed with a dark blue, soft carpet. The other floors are the same type of linoleum in different shades of gray.
Reminiscing about the project, Stacey said she and Steve didn’t really begin to feel any excitement about the building project until they were able to move into the home. Since then, they continue to embrace the new home more and more.
The main floor features the open kitchen, dining room and living room, a regular bathroom, the master bedroom and a master bathroom, along with an area they use as an office.
The half bathroom is located near the dining room with a toilet and a vanity with a brown/tan colored marble top. The faucet matches the hinges and door handles in its oil rubbed bronze color.
On the far side of the master bedroom above the headboard, the couple had three small windows installed in addition to a double window.
The master bathroom can only be accessed directly from the master bedroom, which includes a shower, bathtub, toilet and a large vanity. While the majority of the wall is painted in a fossil color, the bathtub and shower wall reflect with tiled pattern with grey crackles. The pattern is also divided by a wide tiled line of smaller tile pieces in different shades of grey.
The walls in the two guest rooms in the basement are painted in the same fossil color as seen throughout the house. Each room also has a closet.
The bathroom in the basement is located near the guest rooms and features a combined corner tub and shower. The color and pattern of the tub and shower walls are different than the regular fossil wall color with a more striped, blended mixture of grey and white.
The vanity is a combination of medium dark and light wood with a white and grey marble top.
Near the basement bathroom is a large room in which the couple has transformed into a family gathering room with a large sectional couch and a television mounted to the wall. On the far side of the room is a large dining table that seats eight people. A door leads out to the back of the house.
While it has taken some time to really enjoy their new home, there are many things they love about it now, Stacey said. One piece of furniture that truly speaks of the love and support from their friends is the dining room table that is made of cedar with a clear coat applied. It was gifted to the couple by their friends, Tyler and Kelly Korhonen and was made by Tyler’s dad, Byron Korhonen.
Of all the areas in their new home, Stacey said her absolute favorite is the three-season porch.
“I just love it out there,” she said.
There are still a few things to add to their new home, such as the sage green siding and a few decorations for the wall. With all the room they have, they are also looking forward to getting together with family and friends. Steve and Stacey have three children who live out of state, Drew of Virginia Beach, Va.; Mitchell of West Glacier, Mont.; and their daughter, Stephanie Borgerding, who lives with her husband, Conrad, in Pensacola, Fla. They also have two grandchildren, Charlie, 2, and Zaylee, 6 weeks.
Looking at all that has happened since the fire, Stacey said it is definitely not something they would ever want to go through again. However, in one way, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise, Stacey said.
“It’s like a new beginning for us,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.