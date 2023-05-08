Rosie Miller was asked on her wedding day, how many children she wanted. She told the neighbor who was asking that she wanted at least 12. She was close, as she had 13.
Rosie and her husband, Jim, who recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary, had seven daughters and six sons.
“I like to brag about them,” she said with a smile. “All those children are a wonderful gift from God.”
The Millers’ eldest son, Patrick, died at age 14, during a hunting accident. The youngest Miller child was born a couple years after that.
Rosie came from a family of 14 and was always surrounded by siblings and cousins.
“I like larger families,” said Rosie. “There is so much love. It’s the joy of knowing that God and your husband and you produced a wonderful child.”
Rosie graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls in 1958, which all of her sisters attended. Rosie and Jim were married April 18, 1959 at St. Anthony’s Church in Padua.
Rosie thoroughly enjoyed watching her children grow up. It’s not that every day was perfect, because as most kids do, they fought together just like they played together. But Rosie was always eagerly waiting for them to get off the bus, and to listen to them talk about their day.
The house near West Union where the Millers raised their family — where Jim grew up and where they still live — soon needed a bit of expanding. The first addition that was made included a tiny porch that became a large dining room. The basement was also made into one big bedroom for the boys.
“At the same time, a small bedroom upstairs was enlarged into attic space and extended over the garage to be one big bedroom for the girls. Another bathroom was added upstairs,” said Tracy Brandes, one of the Miller girls.
A second addition in 2008, enlarged the living room with a vaulted ceiling and a family room loft upstairs.
One of Rosie’s particular special memories is the large wood dining table that Jim built to go in the new dining room. He also made a long bench that fits a lot of children on it. It’s been well-used for many years, since the family sat upwards of 45 or so for Easter last month. There are usually more than 60 people for dinner at Christmas time.
Family members have always been a part of life for the Millers. Having many relatives around is as natural as the air they breathe.
When Jim and Rosie moved into the house where he grew up, his parents moved in next door.
“Grandma wanted to babysit as often as she could,” Rosie remembers.
Beyond that, there was always family nearby.
“I have 86 first cousins,” Tracy said.
Even with family nearby for help and support, feeding and clothing a large family could be a challenge. Thrifting was a good way to find things that would be needed.
Tracy also remembers collecting S&H green stamps. Everyone filled out entries for contests and sweepstakes. Rosie won a free trip to go skiing on the radio one year. She won a car from an Albany fundraiser in the mid-1980s. The next year, she bought a $3 lottery ticket and won $10,000. One year she won $4,000 through local fund-raisers, and another year she won $1,000.
This was all accompanied by a lot of hard work, and working together.
“Of course there are challenges with a big family, such as having enough money,” she said. “We worked hard and we prayed.”
For more than 20 years, Rosie taught CCD at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union. She served on many committees at the kids’ schools, so she “could keep an eye on what was going on.” She volunteered with Catholic Aid and was a 4-H leader.
One story Tracy remembers hearing, was about a time in the mid-1960s, when Rosie told Jim that they needed more money for groceries.
“He volunteered to quit smoking, and he quit cold turkey on New Year’s Eve,” Rosie said.
Jim and his brother had farmed together. After several years, he went into the work of installing drain tiles in farm fields, which brought in more income.
Rosie did a lot of gardening, canning and freezing. With all the children in 4-H, they helped. Sometimes, though, there was procrastinating and goofing around mixed in with the work.
“We felt like we had to work a lot. It felt like we were overworked,” Tracy said. “If we had just got the work done, it wouldn’t have been so bad.”
All the kids were in sports and in music, growing up.
“Mom never said ‘no,’” Tracy said. “She was home all day and she took care of everything herself. She figured out how to get everyone transportation. She made it work.”
Rosie was no softie. She did most of the disciplining too.
“Even though she would threaten to tell Dad when he came home, I don’t think she ever did,” Tracy said. “But just the thought was enough to work.”
Drinking was not tolerated among the Miller kids.
“Jim had signed the non-drinking agreement at school, so when he was caught drinking Mom kept him out of his sport for two weeks,” she said. “The coach was so mad, telling her, ‘We need him to win!’ She didn’t give in.”
Her special “Mom” powers were evident when someone was needed at home.
“She had a sixth sense of knowing what we were doing and where we were,” Tracy remembers. “If I went to Hardee’s, they told me mom was looking for me. At Dairy Queen, they said, ‘Your mom’s looking for you.’”
When asked about any negative aspects of being part of such a large family, Tracy describes how difficult it was to find time alone.
“As part of a big family, it was like being part of one big party,” she said. “But then, when I was alone, it felt like something was missing.”
Christmases were the best. The older kids cleaned up after supper on Christmas Eve, while the younger kids went downstairs and started singing carols.
“The youngest one climbed the stairs first and we could hear them screaming, “Santa came!”
One year when Patrick was still living, the family had a tape recorder at Christmas time. Patrick was the narrator and emcee, talking about the celebration unfolding around him. It’s a family treasure. Patrick also left his mark in the dining room, writing a message on the wall that was discovered years later during a remodel.
Being part of a large family prepared the Miller siblings for life as hard workers with a strong work ethic.
“We’d rather do extra work, than work with someone who doesn’t want to work,” said Tracy. “We all have a great time working together.”
The togetherness forged in childhood continues into adulthood. Although Rob lives in Washington and Mary lives in Wisconsin, everyone else lives in Central Minnesota. It’s a childhood of shared memories that binds them together.
“None of us ever felt like we missed out on anything. It’s interesting that even though mom and dad didn’t go to college, almost all of us have college degrees,” Tracy said. “We always knew our family would be there to help us.”
What Rosie sees the clearest is that there are many blessings that come with having a large family.
“How nice to have grandkids and great-grandkids,” she said. “I thank God for these wonderful children every day.”
