Memories of being away from family still emotional for Upsala Vietnam War veteran

The draft notice delivered by mail came as a complete surprise to Don Marty of Upsala. Twenty years old, newly married, raising their 2-month-old girl and with another baby on the way, going to Vietnam was the last thing he wanted to do.
“I was disappointed because here I had a new wife and a new baby and I was the only support really, so I was concerned how they were going to do,” he said.
Marty was drafted into the United States Army in September 1968 and served as an E5 sergeant in the 101st Air Borne Division until he was honorably discharged in December 1970.
Although more than 50 years have passed since he was drafted, the memories of leaving and being away from his family still affects him emotionally.
“It was tough on all of us,” he said.
A lot has changed since then, too. While those who enlist in the military now can choose which branch they want to serve in, the men who were drafted during the Vietnam War era had no say. It was decided for them.
“After you were drafted and had gone through the physical examinations, they lined you up. An officer started at one end and went, ‘Army, Marine, Army, Marine,’” he said.
Marty arrived in Vietnam in January 1969 and served there for 364 days. When he and the others arrived, they were processed and received some training on site before they were sent out to their companies.
When they arrived, they were also full of hope and dreams for the future, but that quickly changed once reality set in.
“I remember that same day we started getting bombed and mortared and it made me wonder if I was going to make it home from that place. I crawled under a building and everything got quiet. At that point in time I told myself, ‘You are going to go home,’” he said.
Marty said choosing to stay positive despite the horrors of war kept him hopeful of one day returning to his family.
Receiving letters from his wife, Delphine, also helped to keep the hope alive. They were high school sweethearts, both graduated with the class of 1966 and married a year later.
She wrote him nearly every day while he was stationed in Vietnam. Although he knew she struggled on the home front, she hardly ever wrote about any problems she was facing. Looking back, Marty believes she just didn’t want to burden him with something he couldn’t help her with since he was thousands of miles away.
As the mail service was rather sporadic, Marty said he could go two weeks without receiving a letter from his wife to receive a whole stack. To know which order to read them, he sorted them by the date they were posted.
“She mainly wrote about the kids. Reading her letters, it was almost like being transported back home,” he said.
Although their daughter, Dana, was nearly 2 months old when Marty was drafted, Delphine gave birth to their son, Dean, while he was in Vietnam. She spoke often to the children about their daddy and showed them a photo of him. It made the reunification all the easier once he returned from Vietnam and is something he is grateful for, he said.
While serving in Vietnam, Marty was given a seven-day rest and relaxation time and was able to meet Delphine in Honolulu. It was a very special time for both of them, but when it was time to return to their respective ends of the world, it was all the harder to say goodbye.
“It was very emotional seeing her. It still is today, just thinking about it. It was hard to leave afterward to go back to the war zone, but thinking back, it was probably even harder for her,” he said.
Marty was in Vietnam when he turned 21. To celebrate his birthday, Delphine shipped him a bottle of whiskey along with some Seven Up and Squirt glass bottles to mix it with. Although the carbonated beverages were intact and wrapped tightly, the whiskey bottle was broken.
“So we drank Squirt and Seven Up and pretended it was whiskey in it,” he said.
Life in Vietnam was different. At the same time as they were surrounded by a beautiful landscape, they also saw bombs being dropped and smoke in the distance. It was also common to see poor women and children working hard in the fields as the men had been drafted into the South Vietnamese Army.
Not knowing whether some of the Vietnamese people they encountered were from South Vietnam or North Vietnam made it difficult to know who they could trust.
“There were infiltrators from the North Vietnamese group and you didn’t know who they were. It was hard and a lot of them were really nice people. I tried to keep an open mind about it, but in the back of your mind, you wondered, ‘Is that guy OK? Can I trust him?” Marty said.
The majority of the time Marty was in the jungles of Vietnam. Since Vietnam’s climate is in the tropical zone, the soldiers endured about six months of monsoon rain.
The continuous wet weather also brought another issue for the soldiers to look out for — toe fungus.
“Your feet were wet almost all of the time,” he said.
The United States flew water in for the soldiers to drink since it was considered unsafe to drink water that could potentially carry various bacteria. However, the soldiers were given equipment to treat the water if they needed to.
The food was rationed among the soldiers three times a day. Since Marty was mostly in the jungle, their food was cold. It was a special treat when they had a hot meal in a mess hall on the days they were on a base.
The majority of the food was canned, such as spaghetti and noodles. They also received a fruit cocktail of pears or peaches, a couple of candy bars, a biscuit and a pack of cigarettes.
Since Marty didn’t smoke, he gave them to the other soldiers — a deed they appreciated.
Every two months, the soldiers were able to relax for two or three days at Eagle Beach on the east side of Vietnam.
“It was a very beautiful beach. We got to sit in the sun and drink beer. That was a nice break,” he said.
The beer the soldiers were offered was Budweiser, but given their situation, Marty said it didn’t really matter what kind of brand of beer they drank.
It was a very emotional moment for Delphine and Marty when he returned to the United States. The children were with her and recognized him from the photos she had shown them.
He also promised her they would never part like that again. Since he had a few months left of his service, he received orders to report to Ft. Riley in Kansas. At first they had difficulty finding a place to live they could afford, but were able to live at a motel not far away from the base after agreeing to also manage the motel.
“We did that for five years,” he said.
However, shortly after he arrived at Ft. Riley, he received orders to go to Germany for a month.
“That was the first promise I had to break to her. I absolutely hated it, but I had no choice,” he said.
After Marty was honorably discharged in December 1970, he pursued the dream he had since high school — to go to college for architecture. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture and construction management.
Marty is a member of the American Legion Post 350. While they rarely talk about their military experience, Marty said there is an unspoken understanding among the members of what they went through.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.