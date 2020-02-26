Of his time on Okinawa during World War II, Max Wenker said, “No one will believe it. I rehash it daily.”
In one vivid memory, Wenker remembered, “We had 15 inches of rain in 17 consecutive days. Nothing could move. We were out there in foxholes with no shelter, sitting with the water and the mud. You couldn’t go out or they would shoot you.”
Wenker said shell holes were 20 feet deep where mortar shells landed; and he remembers, “Screaming Mike” who was loud. It seemed everyone knew of him. He described his group of soldiers looking down from above at “Japanese soldiers eating our food and smoking our cigarettes.”
Okinawa was an island with Japanese air bases. After conquering Iwo Jima, this was the last stop for the U.S. on the way to the Japanese mainland. It was the Japanese High Command’s last stand to protect their motherland.
The 96th Infantry Division ground troops landed on the island April 1, 1945. PFC Wenker was a rifleman in that division. Having grown up on a farm in Albany Township, Stearns County, he turned 18 on St. Patrick’s Day of 1944, and graduated from high school that year. Soon after, he was called into the Army.
The Japanese had bombed the U.S. fleet based in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii Dec. 7, 1941, planning to destroy U.S. power in the Pacific Ocean so the U.S. wouldn’t interfere as Japan conquered parts of Southeast Asia. The U.S. declared war on Japan Dec. 8. Germany declared war on the U.S. on Dec. 11. The U.S. had found ways to support the side of the Allies, but only then did the country enter the war as combatants. Without the U.S., the war would have gone differently.
Japan had invaded part of China in 1931. Adolf Hitler controlled the Nazi Party in Germany, and in 1934, he gained control of Germany. Italy invaded Ethiopia in 1936. Germany invaded Poland in 1939, triggering France and Great Britain to declare war on Germany in defense of Poland. In 1940, the Axis powers of Germany, Italy, and Japan signed a pact of mutual support, with intention to conquer most of the world and divide it under their respective powers.
Germany surrendered to the Allies in May of 1945, but Japan continued on. The Battle of Okinawa occurred from April through June.
Only three entire Infantry Divisions won The Presidential Unit Citation in World War II. Wenker’s 96th “Deadeye” Division won it for their efforts on Okinawa.
“We didn’t get the award; we earned it. There’s a big difference,” Wenker said.
He also earned the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and two awards for his work in the Philippines. A Presidential Unit Citation rates just under the Medal of Honor.
The text of the Citation describes step by step what his division accomplished on the island. And it honors the soldiers’ “digging, blasting and burning assaults” and “bloody hand-to-hand assaults,” carried on with “gallantry, heroism and determination to win” while suffering “terrible and crippling casualties and physical discomforts almost beyond human endurance.”
Toward the end of the battle, many Japanese committed suicide. About 7,000 surrendered. The battle ended when two top generals committed ritual suicide.
In 73 days of fighting, Wenker’s division killed 37,763 of about 110,000 enemy troops killed on the island. Of the 15,004 men in the 96th “Deadeye” Division, 5,790 left the battlefield wounded and 1,504 were killed.
“I still have a piece of shrapnel in my collarbone,” Wenker said. “My company commander was wounded right near me. I knew many of the young men from our local area who served in the 96th Infantry Division in Okinawa. Some of them died there.”
Speaking to students in Holdingford one day, Wenker said, “We, the survivors, are the veterans. The heroes are those we left over there.”
Today, Wenker is 93 going on 94 and a resident of Park View Center in Melrose. The National WWII Museum estimates that in World War II, 15 million military were killed, at least 45 million civilians died, including those Germany targeted for genocide and 25 million people survived wounds. In sharing his part of this history, Wenker said he hopes that readers can appreciate and contemplate the bravery and sacrifices that occurred on the island of Okinawa in the last major battle of that deadliest of all wars.
