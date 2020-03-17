A local hotline number has been set up to answer questions related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Stearns and Benton Counties established a joint hotline staffed by Public Health professionals.
That hotline number is 320.656.6625 or 1.877.782.5683 and is answered 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals can also call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline, which is staffed 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. seven days a week, at 651.201.3920 or 1.800.657.3903.
Meanwhile, Stearns County Public Health is asking every Stearns County resident to do their part to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) have provided guidelines to follow – measures to take at home, in schools/childcare sites, assisted living facilities, workplaces, healthcare settings, and community and faith-based organizations.
“We need everyone to follow the CDC and MDH recommended guidelines to help us manage the spread of the virus,” said Renee Frauendienst, Stearns County Public Health Division Director. “We cannot do it alone. This is going to take individuals, businesses, community organizations, our faith communities, all of us working together.”
Everyone’s primary responsibility is to practice social distancing, stay home if they’re sick, wash hands, cover coughs, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces often, limit movement in the community, create a household plan of action in case of illness or disruption of activities in the community, and for communities and organizations to make temporary changes to events, operations & activities and identify safe ways to serve those at high risk or vulnerable. Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and call your health care provider before going in if you’re experiencing symptoms. Individuals with underlying medical conditions should consider staying at home and avoiding gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel.
The latest information, along with a complete list of the MDH and CDC guidelines to follow can be found on the Stearns County website, StearnsCountyMN.gov.
There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County. All Stearns County cases are travel related, all are self-quaranting and are at home recovering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.