Cecelia Hoeper of rural Villard, has been using her singing voice for most of her 16 years.
“I hummed before I could speak,” she said with a smile. Her mother, Michelle, agrees. Cecelia can play piano well enough to accompany herself, and has a strong ear for music.
“I can hear a song and then learn it on the piano,” said Cecelia, who has taken some piano lessons as well as voice.
Cecelia sings at church, school select choir and local performances, most recently at the Evening For Life at ElmerZ in Sauk Centre in October, where she was accompanied by Andrew Walesch, a St. Cloud native pianist and singer. She also took first place last summer at the Stearns County Fair, and subsequently took runner-up at the Minnesota State Fair.
Minnesota Sings, an amateur singing competition held annually in Woodbury, is a two-day event that strives to represent as many Minnesota towns as possible, with one singer selected from each town’s local audition. Singers compete in age categories of ages 15-25 and 26 and older. Cecelia represented Osakis, where she attends high school as a sophomore.
Cecelia performed “Let It Be Me” by the Everly Brothers for her audition in Alexandria in July, only to learn she could not compete because she did not live or attend school in Alexandria. It was a new rule the Hoeper family was not familiar with. Fortunately, she was allowed to represent Osakis, as a judge from Minnesota Sings was familiar with Cecelia and welcomed her to participate.
On Sept. 28 – 29, 64 amateur singers took the stage in Woodbury to compete at Minnesota Sings, before four judges of diverse backgrounds and genres of music, such as opera, Broadway and choral direction. Thirty-two singers competed in the 15 – 25 age group, including Cecelia, who sang an Italian aria called “Per La Gloria.”
“It is very challenging to learn the pronunciation of Italian opera,” Cecelia said. Despite this, she had very complimentary remarks from the judges, which described the chill of the music, and feeling the emotion she brought to the song even without understanding Italian. Cecelia moved on to compete for the “Sweet Sixteen” on Day 2.
“Killing Me Softly,” a song redone by the Fugees, was Cecelia’s performance choice for the second day. At the finale, eight finalists were called up individually. The field was narrowed to the top four.
“I was super happy I made the top eight, because I knew I would win a nice prize, such as a professional, high quality microphone,” Cecelia said.
She was even happier to learn she took second place, with a $2,000 prize and $750 donation to charity. Her second place win also includes a four-hour recording session at the Garage in the Twin Cities this December. Cecelia is very excited, and hoping to record three songs.
“It will be very good for colleges to have recordings of my music,” said Cecelia, who is considering a career in music. She likes operatics and has a very good vocal range. She took voice lessons with Sandy Weisser for two years, and voice lessons at the Wirth Center in St. Cloud for 1 1/2 years.
“I was told by my instructor at the Wirth Center that I had one of the widest ranges of her students,” Cecelia said.
Music tends to run in her family, as Cecelia’s mom, Michelle, is the choir director at church and has taught piano lessons. Her father, Jim, played concertina, trumpet and guitar. Several of Cecelia’s six siblings (Victoria, 14, Kolbe, 12, Blaise, 10, Larissa, 8, Stella, 5, and Chiara, 3) also are learning to play instruments.
Cecelia is currently in Select Choir at Osakis High School, which practices before school, and she enjoys classes in English, history and science/astronomy. She hopes to be able to fit choir into her school day next year. Cecelia plans to continue performing at Minnesota Sings, but once a singer takes first place, they cannot return.
One former winner of Minnesota Sings performed on American Idol. When asked which coach she would choose if she were to get the “four-chair turn” on the Voice, Cecelia decided on Kelly Clarkson. “I really like Kelly Clarkson,” she said.
