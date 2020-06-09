CentreFuseGroup

Part of the Centre Fuze group promoting local businesses through raising funds for the purchase of gift cards (from left) are: Amber VanHavermaet, Jackie Hammer, Lisa Weber, Alyssa Schwinghamer, Jess Yurczyk and Ellen Kerfeld. Not pictured: Cindy Meyer, Aysia Flateau, Teagan Felling, Chloe Butler and Jen Anderson.

During what has been a really rough time of uncertainty for many people, the goodness and caring spirit of many community members has been very obvious. This includes Jessica Yurczyk of Sauk Centre. Sparked by a touch of guilt that her business has been able to remain open, she wanted a way to help other local businesses that were not so fortunate.

“I knew I would really be struggling in that situation,” she said. “It was important to help.”

Yurczyk opened Centre Fuze in September 2015. The business sells meal replacement shakes and energy teas.

Yurczyk’s inspiration was to purchase gift cards from local closed businesses for other community members to use, once the closed business reopened. One dollar of each shake purchased at Centre Fuze in Sauk Centre went toward that day’s gift card. The promotion lasted 32 days.

CentreFuseJessYurczyk_GiftCards

Jess Yurczyk holds a fistful of the gift cards collected so far during the Centre Fuze initiative to raise funds to purchase gift cards from local businesses that have had to remain closed.

“We collected funds for gift cards from 32 businesses. Some of them are still closed so we haven’t been able to buy the gift cards yet,” she said.

Yurczyk took suggestions via Facebook for businesses to promote.

In addition to collecting $1 per shake, there was a freewill donation jar on the counter, giving customers the option to donate more to that business.

“We want to let them know we’re thinking of them and supporting them. It’s like a little stimulus package from the community,” Yurczyk said.

The average amount of each gift card was between $50 and $75 each day. The average daily freewill donation amount was $25.

“It’s a way to promote a business that maybe people don’t know about. Maybe some people become a new customer for them,” she said.

Each day, there was also a jar for a drawing to determine who would receive the gift card that was funded on that particular day. The promotion ended in mid-May.

Centre Fuze is located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue in Sauk Centre. Current hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call (320) 423-8679.

“People are so supportive and so grateful. It’s amazing how everyone’s come together,” Yurczyk said.

Tags

Load comments