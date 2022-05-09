For Jesse Borer, a life spent fishing with family and friends as often as he can, is the best possible way to be. It is very likely the result of an idyllic childhood lived on the shore of a quiet fishing lake near Windom in southwest Minnesota.
Foot Lake is one of the Borer family’s favorite fishing spots. Amber is showing her Northern pike, caught in May 2017.
“I was fortunate enough to be raised on a lake with only four houses on it,” he said. “It was a quiet lake with very good fishing.”
He was a walleye fisherman from the get-go, but Bingham Lake also yielded Northern pike, bass and crappies.
“When you’re a kid, you want to catch anything,” he said.
Jesse’s dad, Steve, was also a fishing kid taught by his dad, Merl Borer. Jesse’s grandpa died when he was only three, but his fishing knowledge and experience was passed along to Steve and then to Jesse and his sister, Mandie, who was three years younger.
“She was dragged into a lot of my adventures,” Jesse remembers. “We had a canoe.”
First thing in the morning, as soon as they got up, the two went straight out the back door onto the dock and started fishing.
“We fished almost every day all year, open water fishing or ice fishing,” said Jesse. “We had that access. Anything people can do on a lake, we did.”
The Borer family duck hunted in the fall. They trapped muskrat and raccoons mostly. They went boating. Deer hunting had to be done somewhere else.
It was a time when children were freer to do things on their own and parents didn’t have to worry too much about what was happening.
“When we were old enough, we could take the motor boat out. I knew how to troubleshoot boating problems. We had so much freedom,” Jesse said.
When the adult Jesse asked his dad about being able to do so much, Steve responded that generally, kids were more responsible and had more common sense.
“We could have more freedom because they trusted us,” Jesse said.
After high school, he went to Willmar for carpentry, returning home most weekends. But there are many lakes around Willmar and Jesse liked the area. Thanks to his classmates who were local, he got to know the area better.
After graduating, Jesse stayed to work in Willmar. Now he and his wife, Amber, live on a 10-acre hobby farm. They have dogs, chickens, goats and cats. With woods being about five acres of the farm, the kids — Hunter, Nellie and Hailey — have shot a few deer there. The family also has access to neighboring properties for deer hunting.
Although the family lives in a different environment than the one where Jesse grew up, their focus is still on family and outdoor-oriented activities.
“Most of our fishing is family-oriented and/or youth-oriented,” he said. “It’s similar to how it was for me growing up. We fish everywhere.”
The farthest fishing trip has been to Lake of the Woods, where Jesse and Hunter have gone twice. They enjoyed fishing all over the huge lake.
“We might fish maybe 15 miles between spots,” Jesse said. “And we’re still 20 miles away from the resort.”
Closer trips the family has made have been to Ringo Lake (for open water) or to Foot Lake (for ice fishing).
“We go out as soon as it freezes,” Jesse said. “Since I’m self-employed I have more flexibility in checking ice all the time. I keep an ice auger in the pickup. Sometimes I post it online, but everyone needs to be checking their own ice. Ice conditions change every day and it’s important to be safe.”
More than anywhere else, the Borers all enjoy ice fishing on the Upper Red Lake and open water fishing on the Mississippi River near Red Wing.
“Border waters can be fished all year. Both Wisconsin and South Dakota have continuous fishing seasons,” said Jesse.
They also fish Lake Traverse and Big Stone Lake, which is about an hour away from home.
Occasionally, the family participates in some small local tournaments. Jesse and a friend, Ryan Kruger, were at a Northern pike tournament about 10 years ago and were doing pretty well.
“We had the fish we needed to place,” said Jesse. “With about an hour left, I hooked and caught a 36-inch Northern which would have probably have won the tournament. It was on a stringer in the boat, but it was thrashing around so much that the stringer broke. We lost that fish and the next biggest one.”
The fish they still had were enough for them to place 11th, but it cost them almost $3,000 in prize money to lose the two biggest fish. However, lessons were learned.
“We quit using stringers and now we have live wells,” said Jesse. “That was a pretty quiet boat ride back to shore.”
There are many stories to tell with a lifetime of fishing. One story from his childhood springs to Jesse’s mind, family fishing on Bingham Lake.
“My mom didn’t fish with us too often, and she wasn’t really serious about it. One time she came along for company. She hooked a fish that she thought was a stick, and she wasn’t even trying. She was screaming, she was so excited,” he said.
It turned out that it was a 9-pound walleye, the largest fish any member of the family ever had or would catch on the lake where they lived.
“Back then, that would have been a huge trophy,” Jesse said.
Nowadays, trophy fish are not always stuffed and mounted. There are replica mounts that allow the fish to be released after the photographs are taken. Hunter has several bass replica mounts.
Jesse is now passing along fishing lore and hard-earned knowledge and experiences to his children, continuing the generational passion for fishing and spending time outdoors. He is simply continuing a tradition that was shared with him by fishermen who came before him.
One of the oldest fishermen he had the privilege of spending time with was the man his widowed grandma married, Darald Oelke.
“He was a huge fisherman. I fished with him quite a bit and learned some from him,” Jesse said.
Jesse’s kids are all very interested in fishing like their dad.
“Hunter did almost all his pandemic distance learning from the fish house,” Jesse said. “He took his tablet out and spent his day there.”
Jesse plans to fish forever.
“I hope the kids will help me keep active fishing as long as I want to,” he said.
