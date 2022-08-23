Jeanine Wolbeck and Deb Himsl

Jeanine Wolbeck, left, and Deb Himsl are the coordinators for the Sauk Centre group of GriefShare, an ecumenical faith-based grief recovery program. There are 13 weekly meetings of about two hours each. The program includes videos, journaling and group discussion. The next session begins in September. For more information, contact Jeanine at (651) 285-5720 or Deb at (320) 429-0913.

Grief is one of the experiences that human beings have in common. How that grief manifests itself in people’s lives is different for each person, and different in varying situations. GriefShare is a program that has helped many people process their sadness and loneliness and it’s offered in Sauk Centre.

“It’s a faith-based ecumenical program that is supported by all of the congregations in Sauk Centre,” said Deb Himsl. “The location for the meetings is sponsored by St. Paul’s Catholic Church.”

