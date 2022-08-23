Jeanine Wolbeck, left, and Deb Himsl are the coordinators for the Sauk Centre group of GriefShare, an ecumenical faith-based grief recovery program. There are 13 weekly meetings of about two hours each. The program includes videos, journaling and group discussion. The next session begins in September. For more information, contact Jeanine at (651) 285-5720 or Deb at (320) 429-0913.
Grief is one of the experiences that human beings have in common. How that grief manifests itself in people’s lives is different for each person, and different in varying situations. GriefShare is a program that has helped many people process their sadness and loneliness and it’s offered in Sauk Centre.
“It’s a faith-based ecumenical program that is supported by all of the congregations in Sauk Centre,” said Deb Himsl. “The location for the meetings is sponsored by St. Paul’s Catholic Church.”
Jeanine Wolbeck learned of GriefShare first, after losing her husband more than eight years ago. Two years after that, she found the grief recovery support program in Alexandria. The sessions include videos, journaling and group discussion.
“It was amazing, so helpful. I knew I wanted to bring GriefShare to Sauk Centre — when I was ready,” she said. “I was still really grieving. Then, along came Deb.”
Deb had contacts at Patton Schad Funeral Home and with Pastor Mike Carlson at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. She confirmed that there was no group in Sauk Centre and was at that point referred to Jeanine.
“We talked for 90 minutes that first time,” said Deb. “Our first meeting was with Fr. Greg Paffel at St. Paul’s and Pastor Mike. We ordered the materials for the program.”
The program suggested it would take two weeks to go through everything. Deb and Jeanine did it in one night.
“There is such a need for this,” said Deb.
In addition to still grieving the loss of her husband, Jeanine lost a friend about the time that Deb called. She had also lost her 2-year-old granddaughter to a farm accident.
Deb is a retired nurse and has been a caregiver most of her life.
“I lost both of my parents and had several friends who had lost their spouses and who were struggling,” she said.
“We run into people with grief all the time,” said Jeanine.
The very first GriefShare group meeting was in September 2019. The program includes 13 sessions, once each week. The sessions have been starting in September and February, with summers off.
“For the first night, about four people were pre-registered,” Deb said. “There were 14 people there that night.”
At one of the meetings, a 24-year-old woman who had lost both of her parents, said that as she looked around at the other people there, she “recognized that face” — the same face she saw when she looked in the mirror.
The group members form bonds that often last beyond the scope of the GriefShare program.
“That first group continues to meet on a pretty regular basis,” said Deb. “We don’t realize how we put things on the backburner and just deal with them privately. It’s healing to go through the program, no matter how long it’s been since the loss.”
The groups have had as many as 26 attendees and as few as six.
Jeanine said that although she probably does most of the talking at meetings, Deb is the tech person.
“She does so much background work that is invaluable,” Jeanine said. “God put us together as a team.”
Deb and Jeanine emphasize that the meetings are open to everyone. Many people come because they are referred by funeral homes, doctors or clergy members. People come from out of town as far as Albany, Upsala and Little Falls.
GriefShare is an international program. If someone is seeking a meeting closer to home, visit the website and look under “Find a Group.”
“Some people have found us that way too,” Deb said.
“It’s so gratifying to see the changes in people during the sessions,” Jeanine said. “We often cry through the first session, but by the third or fourth session people are talking more. By the end, they’re transformed.”
The next GriefShare session begins Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. The meetings run about two hours. The meeting location is in the Center for Christ on the corner of Main Street and Sinclair Lewis in Sauk Centre. It is one of the buildings in the St. Paul’s complex.
For more information, call Jeanine at (651) 285-5720 or Deb at (320) 429-0913.
