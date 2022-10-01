Greg Friedrich with Land Speed Car

Staff photo by Terry Lehrke

Greg Friedrich, right, stands next to his land speed car at the Lone Eagle Auto Club Car Show and Swap Meet in Little Falls, Sept. 11. His crew members are his brother, Bruce Friedrich, left, his wife, Colleen Friedrich, center, and his son, Greg Friedrich, Jr. (not pictured). In August, they attended the 74th Bonneville Speed Week at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

Greg Friedrich is a man who wears many hats.

    A contractor by trade, the rural Long Prairie man manages 750 acres of privately-owned white tail deer hunting property, helps stock area lakes and ponds with fish as a licensed hatcher and is a beekeeper who makes his own honey. He can also be found flying around his property, “Boulder Ridge,” on a powered parachute, or even officiating a wedding as an ordained minister.

Land Speed Driver's Area

Land Speed Driver's Area

The driver’s area of Greg Friedrich’s land speed car is just big enough for him to sit and control all of the necessary components to drive an…

Land Speed Car at Lone Eagle Auto Club Car Show

Staff photo by Zach Hacker

The Greg Friedrich’s land speed car drew a large crowd of people wanting to learn more about the unique vehicle, Sept. 11, at the Lone Eagle Auto Club Car Show and Swap Meet in Little Falls.

Tags

Load comments