Trisha and Nolan Zachman, with help from their young daughter, Esther, have a year of farming under their belts as they continue to develop their property near Belgrade. Their love of farming, humane treatment of animals and their desire to teach those who have not had the benefit of rural living, all combine to direct their decisions.
Trisha grew up on a farm near Elrosa, which her brother now operates. Her younger sister in the Twin Cities is still closely connected to agriculture.
“We are passionate about farming and we are all still involved with agriculture,” Trisha said.
Although Nolan grew up in the country, his family did not farm. He and Trisha now own the property that belonged to his family.
Trisha and Nolan started dating during their senior year of high school. She went to Sauk Centre and he went to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. They continued dating through their college years, while Trisha lived in North Carolina, Illinois and North Dakota. In 2018, they married and Nolan joined her in North Dakota. In 2020, with Esther on the way, they returned to Central Minnesota to be closer to family.
“We wanted to start farming ourselves,” Trisha said.
They spent some months looking at other properties before buying Nolan’s family’s property in late 2020.
“We farmed 20 acres in 2021,” Trisha said, “planted in soybeans.”
In June 2021, while watching a news show, she learned that barns are one of the most sought-after locations for Airbnb rentals. It didn’t take long to realize that the unused 1960s-era barn would make a fine spot to offer lodging.
“Within the barn, we turned the hunting shack into a studio that sleeps four. The windows overlook the Crow River, with views of our hay field and chicken coop,” Trisha said.
Feathered Acres Learning Farm and Inn welcomed its first guest already in June 2021.
“Ninety-five percent of our guests are from the Cities. Many families come just to hang out,” Trisha said. “They can’t believe how peaceful and quiet it is here. Some have never experienced rural, small-town living.”
There are fine spots to visit while staying at Feathered Acres, including the Red Onion in Belgrade and the Greenwald Pub.
“Guests soon started asking farming questions. They had no connection to farms and had just never been exposed to farm life,” Trisha said.
She got pretty excited about that. As a huge fan of farming, it’s easy for her to talk about it and people were truly curious and wanted to know more.
“More people want to know where their food is coming from,” Trisha said. “We started giving tours of our farm.”
The tours included the hog barn and pasture as well as the chicken coop and pasture. Guests were shown the fruit grove, where the Zachmans are growing peaches, pears, cherries, apricots, plums and apples.
Another aspect of farming is the animals, and the Zachmans are also huge animal lovers.
“Nolan and I started focusing on our animals’ quality of life, too,” Trisha said.
The motto of the farm is “focusing on sustainable, regenerative agriculture and its humane treatment of animals.” One of the first steps is soil health, which benefits the animals and the crops raised.
“The main reasons we decided to be a regenerative farm is because of the current inflation of agricultural chemicals and commercial fertilizers,” Trisha said. “We want to show people how to replenish the soil’s nutrients and health by planting other types of crops.”
The Zachmans have planted cover crops such as turnips, triticale, rye, peas, sunflowers, sorghum and Sudan grass.
“We complement our cash crops with specific cover crops to help replenish lost nutrients in the soil,” Trisha explained. “The cover crops are planted after fall harvest and are allowed to grow for a bit in the spring.”
Their fields are not tilled. Instead, the cover crops are “crimped,” which lays the crop down on the ground. The main crops are planted right into the cover crop.
“The cover crop acts as weed control and also fertilizes as it decomposes,” she said.
Feathered Acres operates at a step above organic farms. It is not certified organic, but includes additional practices that go beyond organic. These include: no-till farming, which does not disturb the topsoil; integrating livestock, letting animals have access to harvested fields to clean them and provide fertilizer; biodiversity by planting more than one crop to contribute to healthier soil; living roots, which means there is a crop living on each field every day possible to promote capturing carbon; and soil armor, with cover crop crimping providing protection against weeds.
“We are taking baby steps with integrating livestock,” Trisha said. “We currently raise pastured pigs and chickens with hopes to add cattle and sheep later.”
One of the reasons for keeping crops constantly on a field is how important they are in removing carbon from the air. The continuous crop increases air quality as well as soil quality.
Trisha has had information printed to offer to interested guests. The future growth of their farm includes plans for adding another rental unit. Eventually, they would like to add a classroom for school groups and workshops.
This year, they are renting more land and will be farming more than 200 acres.
“We want to open doors for more people to learn about farms,” she said. “We are so happy here. We feel like we’re doing something good for our farm, making it as healthy as possible. It goes back to producing nutrient-dense food. It’s also about letting our animals live the life they deserve according to their instincts. I love seeing our chickens living life in their pasture, the way they should be.”
For more information, to reserve lodging or to shop, visit the farm’s website www.featheredacres farm.com or send an email to Trisha@feathere dacresfarm.com.
“We are not a huge farm; we focus on quality versus quantity,” Trisha said. “Our goal is nutrient-dense food. We hope people will come out to our farm and learn how they can do their own gardens and farms.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.