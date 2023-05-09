Sandy Family

The Sandy family, who grew up together near Clotho, west of Long Prairie, keeps in touch with each other and get together when they can. They are shown at a family gathering, front row (from left): Ann, Amy, Joni, Lynnette, George and Tammy. Back row: Teresa, Andrew, Mary and Peter.

The Sandy family grew up on a rural Long Prairie farm, having the built-in support of many siblings. That solidarity has carried through as several siblings have learned about the cancer gene they possibly carry.

“We have always been close, but this has drawn us closer together as a family,” said Ann. “We check in on each other more.”

Relay For Life

The Sandy family banded together to support Lynnette at the 2022 Western Stearns Relay for Life in Sauk Centre. They were called “Netty’s Ninjas.” The team name has been changed to SOAR for Strength, Overcome, Advocate and Remember. This year’s event is June 16, from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. at the Stearns County Fairgrounds.

