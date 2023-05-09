The Sandy family grew up on a rural Long Prairie farm, having the built-in support of many siblings. That solidarity has carried through as several siblings have learned about the cancer gene they possibly carry.
“We have always been close, but this has drawn us closer together as a family,” said Ann. “We check in on each other more.”
Although their dad lived to age 85, their mom died at age 55 of cancer. Their recent journey of discovery began in August 2021, when Lynnette was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was stage II invasive ductal carcinoma, hormone-positive, aggressive 2. At that point she did genetic testing, and found that she carried the CHEK2 gene.
CHEK2 is a gene that can allow greater risk for breast cancer, colon cancer, melanoma and other cancers.
“It’s a mutation of a tumor-suppressing gene,” Ann said. “If the mutation occurs, then the gene is not suppressing as it should.”
Once the siblings knew about the gene, it was up to each one to decide whether they would be tested or not.
In May 2022, Joni was in the process of genetic testing when she was diagnosed with stage I ductal carcinoma in situ, hormone-positive, aggressive 3.
Ann was shocked after Lynnette’s diagnosis, but even more so after Joni’s diagnosis.
“What are the chances of two sisters being diagnosed within a few months,” she said. “We found out that we have a 50% chance of carrying the gene.”
In September 2022, Mary was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She found that she carries the gene. Ann and Amy chose to be tested and they found that neither of them carries the gene.
“I found out I had the gene in early 2021, after doing an Ancestry kit that was a Christmas gift,” Tammy said. “It had a genetic health component then (that is no longer offered) and my test came back as having a CHEK2 mutation. I had told my sisters that spring of 2021 about it, but really never thought much about it.”
Fast forward to August of 2021, when one sister gets cancer and finds out she has that gene, then another sister finds out she has cancer and that gene. Then in fall last year, yet another sibling was diagnosed with a cancer and she too, has the gene.
“Suddenly this gene became very prominent in our lives,” Tammy said. “I had mine re-checked professionally and yep, it was true.”
Not all of the siblings have been tested, but some of them and their children have chosen to do that. Lynette’s oldest daughter carries the gene, but her youngest daughter does not. Joni’s daughter tested negative.
“But having the gene doesn’t mean a person will have a cancer diagnosis,” Joni pointed out.
Just as testing negative is no guarantee that a person will not have cancer, testing positive is no guarantee that a person will get cancer.
“The genetic impact of cancer is actually pretty small,” Ann said. “Knowing about or having this gene can make people be more careful.”
Something questionable was found on a recent test that Amy underwent. Her doctor was aware of the CHEK2 gene in Amy’s family and conducted follow-up testing immediately. Nothing was determined to be wrong.
“Knowing the gene is in my family, the doctor did things much quicker,” she said.
The Sandys’ mom died of pancreatic cancer that had nothing to do with the CHEK2 gene, but it is still a lingering thought in the back of her children’s minds.
“Knowing about this is about being more knowledgeable and making better choices,” Lynette said.
Family members can choose to do preventive things such as keeping weight down, exercising more, keeping stress low, making better food choices and making better lifestyle choices.
Some of the family members’ outlooks on life have changed as a result of knowing about the gene, some have not.
“My outlook has changed more to ‘Do it now, not later’ and to cherish my health,” Tammy said. “Knowing I have the gene is empowering, but I really don’t think much about it as most cancers are caused from lifestyle choices, and just random bad luck, not genetics.”
This journey of discovery has led the extended Sandy family to participate in local Relay for Life fundraising events. At the Western Stearns Relay for Life in 2022, the family’s team was called “Netty’s Ninjas,” to support Lynnette. Since more people have been diagnosed, the team chose a new name for 2023.
“This year our team name is SOAR — for Strength, Overcome, Advocate and Remember,” Joni said. “Most siblings, several grandkids, aunts and uncles are participating.”
Having a cancer diagnosis made Joni want to be active for the American Cancer Society.
“I need to step out of my comfort zone and be an advocate for others and let them know that they can ask their doctors questions,” she said. “Perhaps they qualify for more screening tests or can start screening at an early age. Knowing I have this genetic mutation has given me courage and a voice.”
It’s not always easy to ask for money, sell raffle tickets or volunteer to do a newspaper interview.
“My Relay for Life co-chairs were looking for someone to be interviewed and hinted that it would advertise the Relay for Life,” Joni said. “Relay for Life is also a way for my family to work together, to bring us closer. Our parents were adamant that we stay a close family. Family was very important to them and we want to honor their wishes.”
The team’s co-chairs are Joni and her niece, Jenni Pachan.
“Doing the Relay for Life is a way for us as a family to come together to honor those we have lost, support those of us who are presently dealing with cancer, and helping others to be more proactive in their own health,” Mary said. “It is a form of healing.”
The Western Stearns Relay for Life pulls in participants from Todd County as well as Morrison County. It will be held Friday, June 16, from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. at the Stearns County Fairgrounds in Sauk Centre.
For more information, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/ RFLCY23NOR?pg=entry&fr_id=104341.
