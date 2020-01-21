St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle was host to a huge quilt depicting the nativity of Jesus for several weeks before and after Christmas. The quilt is 18 feet wide and 7 1/2 feet tall.
“It hung in the hall for a time, and then was hung behind the altar for Christmas,” said Evelyn Budde.
Budde was instrumental in bringing the quilt to Grey Eagle. She met the artist at a quilt show at the College of St. Benedict where the artist, Marilyn Bujalski of Clear Lake, was the featured quilter.
“I was in awe,” Budde remembers. “I’m so pleased that she would lend it to us to display in this tiny town.”
Bujalski said the quilt was inspired by a Stoney Creek counted cross-stitch pattern called “O Holy Night.”
“Because the technique I have developed for these mosaic-look quilts is very fast and easy, I enjoyed the challenge of doing ‘The Nativity’ very much,” she said.
She may have made quilts of a similar size before, but there were unique challenges to this particular quilt. Usually, patterns are color-coded, making them much easier to read. This pattern was in black and white, using symbols, so it was more of a challenge.
“Even enlarging the grid to a readable size did not make it much easier to read the symbols,” said Bujalski. “There were 71 symbols used.”
Bujalski uses 1-inch squares of fabric to make her mosaic-looking quilts, but that includes seam allowances. Once sewn, the squares end up being only a half-inch.
“The Nativity” used 48,240 squares. The 71 different fabrics were mostly solid colors, but small prints were used in places. To highlight the night sky above the manger, Swarovski crystals and two sizes of rhinestone stars were used.
The scene shows baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel, a manger, one dove, one donkey, one steer, five sheep, three shepherds and three wise men.
The quilt was made in separate panels with 468 blocks. The smallest blocks had 100 squares and the largest blocks had 130. The quilt was started Nov. 1, 2005, and was completed July 7, 2006. It was quilted on a long-arm Gammill Classic Plus. It took four days to quilt and had to be loaded on the machine sideways.
“The difficulty of the machine quilting was the tremendous number of times I had to change the thread color in the machine,” Bujalski said.
Each of those thread changes meant stopping the machine, rethreading it and starting it all over again. Bujalski does all the work on the projects herself.
The quilt is valued at approximately $10,000.
Bujalski makes a variety of quilts, from large wall hangings like “The Nativity” to smaller square and circular quilts with themes such as “The Last Supper,” a peacock, a farm scene, a lioness and horses. She makes commissioned pieces too.
“She said she sews every single day,” said Budde. “Her work is amazing.”
For more information, contact Bujalski at (320) 745-3170.
