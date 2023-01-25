Kurt Marthaler grew up with two brothers on a farm near Meire Grove. He graduated from high school in Melrose and moved to St. Cloud for college, where he still lives.
Emily Steil grew up in St. Augusta and graduated from Tech High School in St. Cloud. She went to North Dakota State University in Fargo for pre-dental. She graduated from dental school at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and then moved back to St. Cloud.
They were two young adults whose paths might never have crossed if it weren’t for an encounter one fateful evening in December 2018, at Cowboy Jack’s in St. Cloud.
“He was a tall, cute guy in a baseball cap,” said Emily, who was there with a friend.
The baseball cap is an important detail, since she is a firm Twins fan. Emily sent her friend after Kurt as he walked past, to bring him back so she could talk with him. They talked for a while that night before Kurt had to leave to meet his brother.
“He said he would come back,” she said. “I just sat there and didn’t move, and he came back!”
Their first date was having a drink at Grizzly’s. Soon after, when Kurt texted Emily, her response was that she was painting and could use some help with the high spots. Since Kurt is 6-foot, 4-inches, he answered the call for help.
From that time, they just started hanging out, Kurt said.
Their first trip together was to Fort Myers, Florida in February 2020. They are huge Twins fans and were thrilled to be at Twins spring training.
“We met some of our favorite players, and some we grew up watching who are now working at spring training,” Kurt said.
Guys like Bert Blyleven and LaTroy Hawkins. It was a trip of highlights.
Kurt’s first job out of college, where he still works, is with Ascent Specialized, moving freight around the country. Emily works part-time at Granite City Family Dentistry and part time at St. Cloud VA Health Care.
Pinning down when their friendship grew into something more serious isn’t too difficult.
“I knew pretty early on that I would probably end up marrying him,” Emily said. “I told my mom about it. I just had a feeling.”
That realization was more gradual for Kurt. He remembers telling his brother about it, but not so soon.
By June 2022, they had talked about getting married, “just a casual conversation, to make sure we were on the same page,” Emily said.
In June, they visited J.F. Kruse Jewelers in St. Cloud.
“It was an experience we both truly enjoyed,” they agreed. “There was no pressure.”
Emily knew that the very first ring she tried on was the one she wanted. It was a pretty setting with some yellow gold and white gold sparkly accents.
“I wear my great-grandma Elsie’s signet ring on my left hand, which is gold, so I wanted them to go together,” Emily said. “It is a ring she inherited from her aunt, probably in the 1930s.”
That night at the jewelry store, she tried on more rings to draw the experience out just a bit. She noticed that the first ring she had on also had a smoother setting which would not cause a lot of ripping of her gloves at work.
The ring was duly ordered. Kurt planned a nice evening that was perfect for proposing.
“Once I get home from work, we usually have a glass of cheap wine. I noticed a nice wine on the table and thought that was suspicious,” she said.
When Kurt asked if she wanted to eat out, he suggested Grizzly’s. Since that was where they went on their first date, Emily made that connection.
When they got home from their date, it was raining. Although Emily usually takes the dog, Gus, for a walk, she wasn’t going in the rain.
“I had to tell her to go upstairs for a few minutes,” Kurt said.
He put a specially-made bandana on Gus that said, “Will you marry my Daddy?” He arranged some Chinese lanterns that spelled out the message, “Will you marry me?”
“When I got downstairs, there was a rose petal path leading to where Kurt and Gus were,” she said. “I saw the bandana on Gus first, then Kurt knelt down and proposed.”
The first people they told were their parents.
“They didn’t know they were all invited to dinner together, so that was a nice surprise,” Emily said.
Kurt had a custom label for the wine they planned to serve, saying, “Pairs well with getting engaged.”
Once their parents arrived and were getting settled, Emily put the ring on and got the wine bottle out and they made the announcement.
“Both of our moms cried,” she said. “Most people knew it was coming.”
After dinner, they all went to the Clearwater Rodeo together.
Shortly after looking at rings, Kurt and Emily had chosen a date — June 17, 2023. They continued to do some planning, bit by bit, through the summer.
“It’s hasn’t been stressful; it’s been fun,” she said.
Their wedding ceremony will take place at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud. The reception will be at the Freeport Community Center. They have a bus planned to take the wedding party from St. Cloud to Freeport.
There will be eight each of bridesmaids and groomsmen. Kurt’s nieces will be the flower girls and Gus the golden retriever will be the ring bearer. Kurt’s nephews will walk Gus down the aisle.
Emily went dress shopping in St. Paul with her mom and with Kurt’s mom. It was the last dress she tried on at the first of two places they had planned, that turned out to be just the right one.
“It fit perfectly, was very comfortable and made me feel beautiful,” Emily said. “We had lunch afterward. It was a fun day.”
Since the bridesmaids live in widespread locations, Emily set things up so they could all make their dress choices online. She chose a few colors and assigned the colors to the bridesmaids and everyone was able to choose their own style.
Kurt and Emily are currently working on what the groomsmen will be wearing. Kurt will be wearing a suit.
They plan to have pictures taken before the wedding ceremony.
The entire planning process has gone pretty smoothly, Kurt said.
“It helps that we’re in our early 30s,” Emily said. “We’re not too worried about all the small details.”
In thinking about what marriage means to them, and why they chose to get married, Emily thinks of the 65 or so years that her grandparents were married.
“Our parents also have lifetime marriages — that’s what we’ve seen demonstrated and that’s what we want for ourselves,” she said. “We want to demonstrate that to our future family.”
“Marriage means spending my life with my best friend,” Kurt said.
