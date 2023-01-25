Emily Steil and Kurt Marthaler

Emily Steil and Kurt Marthaler met in December 2018. By June 2022, they knew they wanted to get married, and went looking at rings. Their wedding date is June 17, 2023.

Kurt Marthaler grew up with two brothers on a farm near Meire Grove. He graduated from high school in Melrose and moved to St. Cloud for college, where he still lives.

Emily Steil grew up in St. Augusta and graduated from Tech High School in St. Cloud. She went to North Dakota State University in Fargo for pre-dental. She graduated from dental school at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and then moved back to St. Cloud.

Kurt Marthaler and Emily Steil share a deep love of the Minnesota Twins. Their first big trip together was to Fort Myers, Florida and the Twins spring training camp.
In addition to being diehard fans of the Minnesota Twins, Emily Steil and Kurt Marthaler enjoy spending time together golfing.

