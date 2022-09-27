Dutch Wiener and Jodie Deschene

Dutch Wiener, left, and her daughter, Jodie Deschene, have worked together at the Stearns County fair since Jodie’s childhood. Dutch began in the fair office in 1969, handling all of the home economics entries. She also accompanied the judge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on judging day. The next day she prepared the premiums to be paid to the winners. Jodie helped for years prior to taking over the job in about 2000, when the office got its first computer. Dutch still works at the fair on judging day.

Dorothy “Dutch” Wiener recalls going to her first county fair when she was in high school. What she most wanted to do that year was ride the Ferris wheel. It wasn’t until 1968, that her dedication to working at the Stearns County Fair began.

    “A friend of ours asked if I would go to the fairgrounds three times a day to clean the restroom and restock supplies,” she said. “We lived three blocks away, so I could walk.”

Dorothy “Dutch” Wiener and daughters Pam Walker, Cindy Uhlenkamp, Dutch, Nona Walter and Jodie Deschene.

Dorothy “Dutch” Wiener has worked at the Stearns County Fair since 1968. She never misses it. It’s such a pleasure that several of her daughters join her to work on judging day. This year, those included (from left) Pam Walker, Cindy Uhlenkamp, Dutch, Nona Walter and Jodie Deschene.

