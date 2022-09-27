Dorothy “Dutch” Wiener recalls going to her first county fair when she was in high school. What she most wanted to do that year was ride the Ferris wheel. It wasn’t until 1968, that her dedication to working at the Stearns County Fair began.
“A friend of ours asked if I would go to the fairgrounds three times a day to clean the restroom and restock supplies,” she said. “We lived three blocks away, so I could walk.”
The next year, she was promoted to the office and “suddenly I was in charge of all the non-livestock entries. Sally Zirbes did the livestock entries,” she said.
This was many years prior to the entries being separated into categories. In 1969, an entry was either home economics or it was agricultural. The 4-H department was separate. Everything was also done on paper.
“Things were much different then,” said Dutch. “People brought their entries on ‘entry day,’ the first day of the fair. There were long lines of people waiting to register.”
The next day was judging day, and Dutch accompanied the one judge who took care of all the home ec entries.
“I recorded all the winners. The judging went from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It was a very long day,” she remembers.
For her kids, it was a bit of a different story. In the early years, seven of her eight children were old enough to be at the fair without having to stay with a parent. Since their dad was in charge of the beer garden and their mom was in the office, they were never very far away.
“It was a mini-vacation,” said daughter Jodie Deschene, with a big smile. “Dad ran the beer garden so the boys were in charge of picking up cans. Us girls were selling tickets or taking care of restrooms.”
Dutch’s duties at the fair didn’t end with judging day. The following day, her task was to go through all of the judging sheets and get the premium checks ready for the winners.
“The fair was only four days then, Thursday through Sunday,” said Jodie. “Now, people bring their entries on Wednesday of fair week.”
“Then, there was one judge for all of the non-livestock entries,” said Dutch. “Now, there are six judges.”
After so many years of being where the action is, Dutch has many stories to tell. One year, the judging began with the canning and baking entries.
“There was an absolutely perfect cinnamon roll. I was sure it couldn’t be beat. But after I bit into it — it couldn’t be eaten! There was too much soda, maybe,” she said. “Everyone at the fair wondered why it didn’t get a prize.”
Such a situation would not necessarily happen now. Back then, every single entry was opened and every food entry was tasted. Because of a food poisoning scare about 15 years ago, the University of Minnesota Extension office changed the rules to state that it is up to the judge whether or not to taste an entry.
Jodie remembers that Laura Wuertz started working at the fair when she did.
“Her grandpa was the president of the Fair Board. She and I got the giggles and he pounded on the wall from his office in the next room to get us to be quiet,” Jodie said.
Not too many of the old familiar places are still at the fairgrounds. The old office building has long since been replaced. But the small financial compensation that Dutch and Jodie receive hasn’t changed much.
“We don’t do it for the pay. We do it for the love,” said Jodie.
Until about 2000, Jodie and her mom shared the office duties. But after the fair office got a computer, Jodie took over Dutch’s job. That computer didn’t mean that Dutch was ready to quit. She still works in the office on judging day. She still goes around with a judge, but it only takes about one to one and a half hours, with six separate judges doing what one judge did years ago.
Jodie has worked at the fair for most of her life. It’s not something that she gets tired of doing.
“I love everything about it, even the stress,” she said. “People working there are our fair ‘family.’ There are people from all walks of life and we only get to see them once or twice a year.”
At 93 years of age, Dutch doesn’t do all that she once did. Life brings changes, such as the loss of her husband in December after 73 years of marriage. But Dutch plans to keep working at the fair just because she likes it.
“It’s something to do,” she said. “I enjoy being out there. I always get a couple slices of MCCL fried bread and also kettle corn. I’ll keep doing it as long as God lets me.”
