Delvin Durheim has built a legacy that includes love of farming, farm skills and farm experience for his children and grandchildren and for countless county and state fair attendees through the past several decades. Through all of these lives, he continues to touch many more people as well, leading them to a better understanding of where their food comes from and to a superb quality of life as well.
His continuing interest and involvement in the Todd County Fair is what guides the activities of each year. The fair is about people showcasing their talents, but even more so, it is simply about people.
“The fair is a bridge between ag production and consumers. It’s about teaching people where food comes from,” he said. “There are more entertainment options now than there were originally, but the fair is still about the exhibits and about the community gathering.”
Durheim grew up in southern Minnesota, on a farm near Lewisville. He was an active 4-H participant, exhibiting mostly livestock, with hogs and sheep. He was on the livestock judging team in FFA. He and his wife, Debra, who also grew up on a farm, moved to central Minnesota in 1977.
For several years, the couple lived in Eagle Bend while Durheim worked rebuilding engines. Their family includes Daniel, David and DeeAnn. When the children reached the age to join 4-H, Delvin and Debra both became leaders. They continue to be leaders, 40 years later, dedicated to making a difference.
Durheim changed to selling insurance and the family moved to Long Prairie in 2000. Now that he has retired, the couple farms their 90 acres south of Long Prairie. They have beef cattle — Simmental and Angus — and crossbred sheep and club lambs.
Delvin and Debra are both on the Todd County Fair Board, since 1992. Debra is the treasurer. After filling several different roles on the board, Durheim now mostly works with public relations and the entertainment committee.
“We do whatever needs to be done,” he said. “That’s the synopsis of our entire lives.”
The Todd County Fair is celebrating its 138th year in 2022.
“It was established as a social event, for people to showcase their livestock and crops,” Durheim said. “It was a time for fellowship and socializing, meeting neighbors.”
The fair seems to have been held at first near the Long Prairie River. The current fairgrounds were already established when the grandstand was built as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project in the 1930s.
One of the highlights of the early fairs was the harness racing event. There are boards hanging down from the roof of the grandstand that indicate where the crow’s nest was located. The announcer sat up there for the event.
The fair was established under the direction of the Agricultural Society. The fair board is part of that society. Since the mid-1970s, Todd County owns the fairgrounds, but the fair board still operates the fair.
Several years ago, the fair’s usual dates changed from August to mid-July due to the limited availability of the carnival company.
The Expo building was expanded and renovated a few years ago by Todd County and first used in 2020.
“We utilize Legacy grant funds for a wide variety of improvements at the fairgrounds,” Durheim said.
Once the county fair is done each year, the Durheims gear up for a trip to the state fair. This is the 24th year they will be working for the state 4-H office during livestock weekend. Durheim is the 4-H herdsmanship coordinator for the state fair. Three years ago, he was recognized for his service and longevity when he was awarded a 50-year Involvement Award.
While there is no set end in sight, he acknowledges that the time will come eventually.
“More young people have become involved with the county fair and will soon be ready to step forward and accept leadership positions,” he said. “We’ll be able to retire and let them take the reins. Some of them are past Todd County 4-Hers, now giving back some of what they learned.”
In addition to years of service as volunteers for the Todd County Fair, Durheim is currently vice-chair of the Todd County Farm Bureau. Debra is secretary/treasurer. Their work takes them to Washington, D.C. now and then.
There are so many rich memories throughout more than 50 years of county fairs and 4-H events that it is hard to choose just a few to pinpoint as favorites, but Durheim attempted to do that.
“My best youth memory of the fair is that it was the highlight and the climax of the summer,” he said. “It was a family event.”
In addition to the many 4-H participants who have benefitted from Delvin and Debra’s work over the decades, all three of their children are still involved with agriculture in some way and all are or have been 4-H leaders themselves, with the seven grandchildren. Daniel and his family live in Ohio and has a small flock of sheep on a hobby farm. David and his family live in eastern Minnesota with a sheep operation. He raises swine for direct market. DeeAnn and her family raise organic row crops in the Red River Valley, north of Wahpeton.
Durheim’s favorite adult memories of the fair center around his family.
“The very best were seeing our own kids enjoying county fairs and now, seeing them involved in their own county fairs as adults,” he said.
