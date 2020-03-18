Our local business community is facing multiple challenges - let us help you reach your customers to let them know of the changes your business is encountering. We have full multi-media marketing professionals that can offer business and budget solutions during these tough economic times. Contact your sales rep. or the Dairyland Peach office at 320-352-6569 or email print.saukcentre@apgecm.com
Though our office is temporarily closed to the public - we will be taking classified ads over the phone and listings will be available (no charge) for all closures, postponements and cancellations. These can be called in to 320-352-6569 Monday thru Thursday 8 to 5, emailed to peachclassifieds@apgecm.com or mailed to The Dairyland Peach, Box 285, Sauk Centre, MN 56378.
With total market coverage to over 20,000 homes, we remain committed to serving our customers and the central Minnesota area as we have for over 50 years.
