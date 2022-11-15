D'Lish Coffe and Catering

Shannon Ritter, left, and Katelyn Duclos became business partners to open D’lish Coffee and Catering in Freeport. Doors opened July 9, at 111 First Ave. N. There are many different drink items with a revolving menu for breakfast and lunch.

Katelyn Duclos always wanted to own her own business. Shannon Ritter always wanted to open a catering business. When the two joined forces, D’lish Coffee and Catering in Freeport was born.

“We wondered, ‘What does Freeport need?’ and thought a fun and inviting place to sit would be the best place,” said Katelyn.

