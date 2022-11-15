Shannon Ritter, left, and Katelyn Duclos became business partners to open D’lish Coffee and Catering in Freeport. Doors opened July 9, at 111 First Ave. N. There are many different drink items with a revolving menu for breakfast and lunch.
There are many menu items available at D’lish Coffee and Catering in Freeport, Katelyn Duclos is ready behind the counter to prepare the next order. D’lish is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Katelyn Duclos always wanted to own her own business. Shannon Ritter always wanted to open a catering business. When the two joined forces, D’lish Coffee and Catering in Freeport was born.
“We wondered, ‘What does Freeport need?’ and thought a fun and inviting place to sit would be the best place,” said Katelyn.
Shannon grew up in Freeport and Katelyn grew up outside of St. Rosa. They worked together at Charlie’s Café in Freeport for several years. When Shannon was done working there, she took six weeks off to consider life.
“One day I suggested to Katelyn that we might go into business together,” she said.
Shannon has always been intrigued by the building that had previously housed a florist shop run by Michelle Schulzetenberg.
“I’ve loved it ever since I was 10,” she remembers.
When the florist closed, and the two women were looking for a space to open their business, they thought of this building.
“We waited two days and then called Michelle,” Katelyn said. “She said she’d thought of us.”
Once they took ownership, the first big thing Shannon and Katelyn did was to add a wall in the kitchen that closed off the basement. They made the rest room larger as well as handicapped-accessible.
As their dreams developed into concrete plans for redecorating the main floor of the shop, they painted everything. A full commercial kitchen was installed..
“We did it all on our own,” Katelyn said. “The kitchen was built from nothing.”
They did call Ellingson to install a 15-foot exhaust hood that goes to the ceiling.
Their work wasn’t without some funny moments. While checking out the Italian soda machine, Shannon blew it up.
“It was like a science project gone wrong,” Katelyn said.
They transformed the front area into the coffee shop and a coffee bar was set up. They developed and set up a system for food service.
After about four months of hard work, the doors of D’lish opened, July 9.
“The local support from Freeport and surrounding towns has been amazing,” Katelyn said.
“Getting to know people better has been the best thing,” Shannon said. “Seeing people taking time from their day to do that is really nice. We’re thankful for everyone who’s come in and given us a shot.”
There is a wide variety of specialty coffees available at D’lish, including lattes, Americanas, frappuccinos and cold brew, to name a few. A peek into the pastry display case shows muffins, scones, caramel rolls, Danishes and turnovers.
There are many menu items available at D’lish Coffee and Catering in Freeport, Katelyn Duclos is ready behind the counter to prepare the next …
Breakfast includes sandwiches and burritos. Lunch usually includes a buffet with alternating menus that include tacos, pasta and sloppy joes. There is an all-you-can-eat soup, salad and a breadstick buffet on Fridays.
A recent sample menu included for Monday: roast beef sandwich served with potato salad and chips; Tuesday: lasagna served with breadsticks and salad; Wednesday: chicken wings (bone-in and boneless) served with seasoned fries and coleslaw; and Thursday: chipotle chicken Panini and soup.
“Our most popular menu item has been the raspberry chicken wrap,” Katelyn said. “We also have a grab-and-go cooler with sandwiches and wraps.”
Clients shouldn’t overlook the cheesecakes and yogurt parfaits. There is definitely something for everyone.
Shannon and Katelyn hope to introduce more vegetarian and vegan options.
“I’m a vegetarian and I know the struggle of trying to find items while eating out,” Shannon said.
There have been so many new experiences in the four short months that D’lish has been open, but some stand out for the business partners.
“I’ve most enjoyed getting to do my things, my way. I like to do my own thing and come up with new recipes,” Shannon said.
“I like being my own boss and setting my own standards,” Katelyn said. “Having the final decision on everything is my favorite part.”
D’lish Coffee and Catering is located at 111 First Ave. N. in Freeport. Hours are Monday – Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow D’lish on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.