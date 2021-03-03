Ross Welle of Spring Hill was the lucky winner of the $1,000 shopping spree, sponsored by the Dairyland Peach and 40 participating businesses.
Ross signed up at Dairyland Supply in Sauk Centre. Weekly drawings were held at each of the businesses for the six week promotion and Welle’s name was drawn as the final winner, February 25. Dairyland Peach staff surprised Welle Monday, March 1, with balloons and the news that he was the winner. Welle must spend $200 with Dairyland Supply, but can choose any of the other participating businesses to spend the remaining $800.
Congratulations Ross Welle!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.