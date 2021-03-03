ShoppingSpree2021

Pictured (left to right) Beth Claussen; Annette Gruber; Ross Welle, Shopping Spree Winner; Tena Wensman, Dairyland Peach General Manager;

Jake Friedrichs and Jason Delage.

Ross Welle of Spring Hill was the lucky winner of the $1,000 shopping spree, sponsored by the Dairyland Peach and 40 participating businesses.

Ross signed up at Dairyland Supply in Sauk Centre. Weekly drawings were held at each of the businesses for the six week promotion and Welle’s name was drawn as the final winner, February 25. Dairyland Peach staff surprised Welle Monday, March 1, with balloons and the news that he was the winner. Welle must spend $200 with Dairyland Supply, but can choose any of the other participating businesses to spend the remaining $800.

Congratulations Ross Welle!

