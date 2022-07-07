Chris Barron grew up in Melrose in a day and age when the downtown was a busy place where things happened. What made it even better was that her grandparents and then her parents owned Hartmann’s General Store. Chris and her siblings spent many afternoons downtown where the life of the town was centered.
“I remember men’s and women’s clothing in the store, and the special toy selection at Christmas,” Chris said.
Her grandparents were Alex and Gertrude Hartmann. His parents owned Hartmann’s Store in Pierz. Chris and her family moved from Alexandria to Melrose in 1958, when Chris was 6. Her grandmother was sick and they wanted to help take care of her. Chris’s parents, Garland and Rosemary Johnson, took over the business. Chris’s grandma died in 1960.
After a fire in 1963, the store was renamed “The Garland” and the focus was mainly women’s clothing and dry goods.
“It was a busy downtown area, especially on Friday nights when the stores were open until 9 p.m.,” Chris said. “My parents set us up — my two older brothers, my younger sister and me — with a popcorn stand on the corner in front of the store. Only on Fridays, we sold popcorn for 10 cents a bag.”
Chris wasn’t much different from a lot of other people in her class. Many of her classmates’ parents operated businesses in Melrose. Schanhaars owned the bakery, Peschels and then Schultzetenbergs owned the hardware store, Kociembas owned the grocery store, Scherers owned a bar, Jungs owned the photography studio, Krakers owned the insurance agency, the Maus family owned the car dealership and the Terres family ran Munson Feed.
“It’s interesting that we couldn’t get away with anything. Our parents were all business owners and they looked out for each other’s kids,” said Chris.
Everyone knew everyone in town and there was no problem with keeping an eye on all the children.
“It seemed like our parents always knew what we were doing, so it was hard to get into trouble,” she said with a laugh.
During her senior year of high school in 1969-1970, Chris worked at Ceil’s Café.
“It was fun with girlfriends also being there,” she said. “I remember staying until the last person left, after coming in when the bars closed. The biggest tip I got was $3. I was paid 60 cents an hour and we thought we had a lot of money!”
Fast forward to now, a few years after Chris returned to Melrose after 40 years in southern Minnesota. Following her husband’s death, she was a self-described gypsy for a while. Then she came back to help her 90-year-old mom stay in her house. Her mom was an active volunteer and Chris followed suit by getting involved in civic activities around town.
After fire destroyed the 400 Block on Main Street downtown, Chris kept seeing in her mind’s eye, a gathering place that would bring life back to the downtown area. She remembers the vibrant community she experienced while growing up. She and her family lived in one of the apartments that had been in the 400 Block, when they first moved to Melrose. She sat on the corner and watched cars go by. People were always around and waving at each other.
It would be a dream come true to see a park there, a sort of community hub with various activities.
She connected with high school classmate and good friend, Mary Loecken. Mary talked a few years ago about making a community gathering spot. After recently retiring, Mary spearheaded a meeting of like-minded people interested in bringing art to Melrose. In addition to Chris, the group included Liz Pohlman and Mary Johnson.
“We chose the name Melrose Area Arts Council,” Chris said. “We’re always growing. We want to encourage people from the area around Melrose to join us. We want to bring people together — old or young, male or female, of every background.”
The group has a preliminary design for a solid and attractive welcome sign to be located south of the Arvig building, very near the Lake Wobegon Trail. It will be a monument made of stone, bricks and/or cement. They received a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board that covers promotional costs and the commissioning of artists.
The community of Melrose will vote on the final design of the welcome sign. Then the group will apply for a second grant that will cover the costs of the sign installation. Up to 10 artists will be paid up-front for their work.
The group has other dream ideas of artistic additions to the community. Some of them include mosaic benches around town, painted murals on buildings, sculptures and other art installations. Even a lighted bandshell is envisioned. More artistic ideas and suggestions are always welcomed.
Chris added, “We want to encourage and support not only visual arts but performance arts too and this would be a good place to do it. We want to use local resources, materials and talent.”
Once the grant money is exhausted, funds for projects will come from more grants, donations, community business support and local fundraisers. The fiscal agent for the group is Springboard for the Arts in St. Paul.
“This is about giving back to our community, about enhancing the community,” Chris said. “We are all volunteers who are doing this because we want to. We each visualize something greater for Melrose.”
Follow the group on Facebook “Melrose Area Arts Council.” For more information or to make a donation, call Chris at (320) 980-3344.
