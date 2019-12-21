Grasshoppers would jump up all over you during the dry years of the 1930s. Elaine Clementson remembers them, and the gunnysack tent she played in at the age of 3 or 4, which gave some protection. Farmers had no crops to harvest but for hay from the meadows or wetlands. This is when the federal government started the WPA to employ people. Farmers worked on the roads and brought home a government paycheck. “It was a salvation,” Elaine said.
Selma Elaine was born in April of 1927, the oldest child of Louis and Lillian Dent who had a dairy farm southwest of Clarissa. She recalls there was an opening in the lilac trees in the yard that made a good playhouse for her and her four siblings. Kids didn’t get around as much then as they might today.
“We had to play together. If any of us got mad at each other, we still had to get along,” Elaine said.
The children were born one or two years apart except for Lloyd, the youngest, who took seven years to show up.
“We called him tag-a-long,” she said. “I was like a second mother to him.”
Ingenuity is evident in how, at age 92, Elaine gets her basket of laundry from her apartment to the laundry room down the hall by pulling it behind her walker on a dog leash. Another example is how she used to get over the meadows to school in the wintertime.
“An older boy, Roland, would ski across our yard. I learned how to ride on his skis behind him. You have to get in step — get a rhythm, and hold on,” she said.
In warm weather, Sunday afternoons at the farm were for biking the gravel roads around the section to a favorite spot with a shady tree. Elaine, her sister Laura, and the neighbor girls Lucille and Dorothy would sit on the grass talking and eating fruit and sandwiches of homemade bread, butter and either roast pork or roast beef.
“Laura and Lucille always made the lunch,” Elaine said. And she remembers the four girls playing “Drop the Hanky,” “Hide and Seek” and “Starlight, Starbright, I Hope I See the Ghost Tonight.”
“The four of us have stayed friends over the years,” she said.
“Laura was very active and liked to be outdoors. She wore out twice the shoes that I did. I was an inside girl. So we got along fine that way,” Elaine said.
Nowadays, Laura lives in an assisted living place in Long Prairie, eight blocks from where Elaine lives. Thanks to sidewalk ramps, Laura is likely to make the trek downtown in her motorized wheelchair and get a pizza. Then she comes by Elaine’s place and says, “I’ve got the pizza. Do you have the coffee?”
A widow since 1989, Elaine moved to apartments in Long Prairie on June 9, 2004. For others like herself, living in an apartment, she advises, “Don’t isolate yourself. If you just go out in the hallway, or sit on the patio, you will run into somebody. And it’s good to have a regular routine.”
Elaine keeps regular hours, she has her favorite TV shows, and generally does laundry on Mondays. She cooks for herself, eating three healthy meals a day with no snacking.
At age 18, she married Ralph Clementson at the Swedish Lutheran Church in Eagle Bend. It was a few years later when a massive ear infection she had in high school led to surgery in the cities that her left ear drum and part of a bone was removed. A wrong cut led to a droop on the left side of her face that she has to this day.
As to whether this and the hearing loss led to a harder life for her, Elaine said, “I didn’t know life another way. That’s the way is was.”
About her husband, Elaine said, “I thought he was pretty special. He was always good to me — kind, understanding. I’ve got no complaints. His mother had passed away when he was 5 years old, and he missed her greatly. He adored my mom. He like her and she liked him. He would do anything for her, so that worked out pretty good.”
Their marriage was good she said. “People have their faults. I wasn’t one to argue. I wasn’t that type. But if Ralph knew I wasn’t happy with him, he would feel really bad. Before we ended our day, we would solve any disagreements we had,” she said.
When Ralph was drafted into the Army, he served as a recruiting officer at Fort Lawton in Seattle, Washington. Elaine remembers all the hills there, and the flowers planted among rockery. She first took a job at Sears and Roebuck working in the mail room. After that, she did cooking and cleaning for a Mrs. Lamb. The woman’s son Richard was the U.S. Ambassador to Japan. When he wasn’t in Japan, he lived in the house in Seattle where he got lots of phone calls. One time, she answered the phone for him and Richard gave her the high sign.
“I felt 10 feet tall. For just an old country girl, I did it just right. Richard was a nice guy,” Elaine said.
When it was time to name her son, Elaine thought Richard seemed like a good name. Her daughter’s name is Sharon. At her kitchen table, she untied a worn Bible filled with remembrances. Among other things, she keeps a Mother’s Day card handmade with crayon and ink, and a handwritten note which read: “Dear Mom, Take it easy. I cleaned up the house and washed the dishes. Richard.”
Her daughter lives with her family in Texas where “She likes to help people,” Elaine said.
Her son often visits her from Alabama. “He has a lot of energy. I’m thankful he uses it in the right way,” she said.
Richard recalls games the family played over the years, especially cards. Two decks were used when his family joined his aunt’s and uncle’s families to play Hearts.
“My dad was a card counter. At the end of a game, he could tell you what cards were unplayed,” Richard said.
Elaine remembers families gathering evenings on the farms as she grew up. The women talked, the kids played and the men had their card game.
“The men could remember who played what cards on previous evenings,” she said.
Richard said that when his parents and grandparents played games with others, “My mother was very competitive. She liked to win.” Qualifying that his grandmother was a kind-hearted woman, Richard said, “My mom was competitive, but her mother was something else. She did not like to lose.”
The Clementson family left dairy farming due to Ralph’s allergies. Their family and Laura’s family lived four blocks apart in Coon Rapids. Ralph took a job at a machine shop in Minneapolis. Elaine and Laura worked for Schaper Toys that made games like Tickle Bee, Cootie, Ants in the Pants, and Stadium Checkers.
Elaine later worked as the baker at a family-style restaurant and deli that also did catering and cooked for the jail, and the Senior Center.
“Living in the cities was different, with lots of people living close together,” Elaine said.
“We are all God’s people. We all have our own ways. Each one has their own beliefs and that’s OK, as long as they live what they believe. We’re all God’s people,” Elaine said.
Ralph and Elaine retired to a house with a big back yard and garden in Long Prairie, where they attended the American Lutheran Church.
“We had good neighbors,” she said. At that time, her mother Lillian, a recent widow, came to live in the Prairie View 400 apartments in town, keeping family ties close.
Ralph and Elaine have two children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In 1989, Elaine’s beloved husband passed away. He is buried in Eagle Bend Cemetery. The visitors’ book from his funeral at Faith Lutheran Church has pages and pages of names.
About herself, Elaine said, “I wasn’t one to argue. I’m still that way. But I won’t do what I don’t want to do. If I don’t believe in it, I won’t do it. I’m determined that way.
“Life is what you make it. Take what comes and do what you can with it,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.